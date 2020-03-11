Prince Kaybee: People don’t respect you, they respect what you have ...
Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to share his thoughts on respect and how he - through observation and experience - can advise fans for free that people usually only give you respect based on what you have, not who you are.
Prince Kaybee seemed to be introspecting, because at the end of his sermon, he reminded fans that people would always switch up after using you for what they wanted.
“People don’t respect you, they respect what you have ... please don’t act surprised when they no longer in your corner once you don’t have,” he tweeted.
People don’t respect you, they respect what you have..., please don’t act surprised when they no longer in your corner once you don’t have😊— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) March 10, 2020
The Gugulethu hitmaker also recently took to Twitter to say he was unimpressed with the sound at his recent show at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts in Cape Town.
“We need more promoters that are passionate about sound, both on stage and the PA at festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie - I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday.”
Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts organisers responded, saying that their sound equipment and engineers were actually “world-class”.
“Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts is passionate about music and always works with artists to ensure that their needs at our concerts are met and that fans receive a high-quality performance. Our sound equipment and engineers are world-class. Being situated in a residential area, we have restrictions on the sound volume, though, and unfortunately could not amplify the sound to the volume that Prince Kaybee would have liked us to,” they said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.