Prince Kaybee: People don’t respect you, they respect what you have ...

Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to share his thoughts on respect and how he - through observation and experience - can advise fans for free that people usually only give you respect based on what you have, not who you are.

Prince Kaybee seemed to be introspecting, because at the end of his sermon, he reminded fans that people would always switch up after using you for what they wanted.

“People don’t respect you, they respect what you have ... please don’t act surprised when they no longer in your corner once you don’t have,” he tweeted.