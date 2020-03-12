5 best moments of Kwa Mam’Mkhize so far

Shauwn and Andile’s spontaneous trips

Speaking of levels, do you remember that time when Shauwn spoke about how much she and her son love to travel the world? Well, while some of us can afford to do one international trip every year or two if we’re lucky (and after saving for months), the mother and son have a different strategy – one that requires very little planning. They can literally wake up and decide to go to any country in the world.

The businesswoman proudly revealed on her show: “Andile and I decided to go to LA. We don’t plan such. We’ll wake up this morning and say we want to go to Italy or Monaco because we simply want to.”

Sbahle gets candid about her breakup

Fans have been under the impression that there’s bad blood between Sbahle and her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune. However, they were relieved to learn that their breakup didn’t come with any drama. The fitness bunny revealed that they didn’t fight over anything and that there were no issues. She shared that the football star was very supportive after the accident and checked up on her when she was still in the hospital.

“But because of my amnesia, I forgot why I fell in love with him,” she said on the reality series. Sbahle further added that the long distance between them was a challenge.

“He was my boyfriend. I had to love him and stuff but now I’m not in hospital anymore. He stays in Joburg, I stay in Durban. I need someone to give me a hug, kiss me…”

Keep up with Shauwn and her family by streaming Kwa Mam’Khize express from Mzansi Magic.