Buhle Samuels says many great men were f***** up by 'philandering ways'

Actress Buhle Samuels has advised men to take some lessons from Harvey Weinstein's disgraceful fall.

The actress advised men not to forget that “philandering” has been one of the things that has resulted in “great” men falling from their “high” positions ... just like the once powerful media mogul.

“A lesson a lot of men overlook and take for granted ... Many great men have f**ked up their lives due to their philandering ways and since the men who behave this way, usually think women ain’t s**t. How poetic!”

Buhle issued a word of caution.

“Men you are vulnerable too! Always remember that!”

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail on Wednesday by the Manhattan supreme court, two weeks after being found guilty of rape and committing a criminal sexual act.

Fans tried to find out why Buhle shared her thoughts on the matter but responding to all their probes, the actress simply said it was a thought she had.