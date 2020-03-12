Lerato Sengadi on HHP's suicide: We need to have that conversation

Eighteen months since rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo died, his wife Lerato Sengadi is still in a court battle with the Tsambo family over her status as the wife - according to customary law - of the late rapper.

Talking to Eusebius McKaiser on 702, Sengadi poured her heart out about dealing with HHP's death and fighting for her rights.

"My husband was sick - he had a mental illness and he died as a result of the mental illness. The way in which it took him was through suicide," she said.