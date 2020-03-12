Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane
'It was one of the most difficult moments of my life,' she said.
Even though it's been two years since actress Mona Monyane's seven-day-old baby girl died, the gaping hole in her heart will take a lifetime to heal.
Since announcing that she had separated from her husband, actor Khulu Skenjana, after four years of marriage, Mona has been on a journey of wellness and self introspect.
Taking to her YouTube channel, The Power of Wellness, Mona took a deep breath and said: “So, two years ago after seven days, my daughter ... my second child passed away in my arms. When that happened, it felt like my entire life stopped. It felt like I had lost complete faith in the idea of a higher power and the idea of God.”
Mona added that her loss made her ask herself if she was created to live a happy life and to prosper. “It was one of the most difficult moments of my life, but it was also the first time in my life I allowed everything to stop so that I can interrogate what I was feeling.
“And, when I did that - wow, that's when I realised that prioritising my wellness was the best thing I could have ever done.”
Mona explained that at the time of her loss, she was a busy working actress who was very vocal about her pregnancy, even speaking of it with pride.
“I was so proud - I looked amazing, anyway. And although people had so much to say about how soon I got pregnant after my first child, I didn't care. I was out there just letting them know that this was my body.”
The actress explained that she dealt with the loss by getting away from it all.
“I allowed nature to be my healer and my teacher. But what I didn't anticipate was the many amazing and transforming conversations that I would have with various women in the interim.”
She added that her channel was about prioritising “physical, mental, emotional, ritual and financial wellness”.
Why I started the #PowerOfWellness movement. https://t.co/wtAHtFK9kI— Power Of Wellness (@MonaMonyane) March 10, 2020