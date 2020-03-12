Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane

Even though it's been two years since actress Mona Monyane's seven-day-old baby girl died, the gaping hole in her heart will take a lifetime to heal.

Since announcing that she had separated from her husband, actor Khulu Skenjana, after four years of marriage, Mona has been on a journey of wellness and self introspect.

Taking to her YouTube channel, The Power of Wellness, Mona took a deep breath and said: “So, two years ago after seven days, my daughter ... my second child passed away in my arms. When that happened, it felt like my entire life stopped. It felt like I had lost complete faith in the idea of a higher power and the idea of God.”



Mona added that her loss made her ask herself if she was created to live a happy life and to prosper. “It was one of the most difficult moments of my life, but it was also the first time in my life I allowed everything to stop so that I can interrogate what I was feeling.

“And, when I did that - wow, that's when I realised that prioritising my wellness was the best thing I could have ever done.”