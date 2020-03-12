Penny Lebyane happy about Harvey Weinstein's 23 year sentence: 'He must go'

The once powerful Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in jail on Wednesday by the Manhattan supreme court, two weeks after being found guilty of rape and committing a criminal sexual act.

He was also found guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint by the Los Angeles district attorney's office.

Weinstein has been dominating global news headlines since a 2017 investigation by The New York Times revealed the media mogul had abused women.

One was actress Ashley Judd, who told the publication she received an invitation from Weinstein which she thought was work related. Upon arrival at the hotel, she was called into his bedroom, where she found him in his bathrobe. He asked her to give him a massage or watch him shower.

Before being sentenced, Weinstein did not apologise for his actions, but said: “First of all, to all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all the women and men going through this crisis right now in our country.

“I'm not going to say these aren't great people, I have had wonderful times with these people, you know. It is just I'm totally confused and I think men are confused by all of these issues,” he said, before speaking glowingly about his contribution in the entertainment industry, as reported by CNN.