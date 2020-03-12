Sizwe Dhlomo: The youth can run SA 'better than any administration we’ve ever had'

Outspoken TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo thinks SA's youth can run the country better than any administration it has ever had.

Sizwe was voicing his opinion after rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to pose the question.

“Do you guys think young people can run the country?” asked the rapper.

In response, Sizwe said the youth had what it takes to run the country. However, according to him, not just any young people had the capacity.

“Not just any young people though ... that’s the point. We can’t just elect you because you’re young,” he added.