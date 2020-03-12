Such entitlement!? Cassper Nyovest slams fan who says selfies are a must

Cassper Nyovest has accepted he will never be able to please all his fans and imposed a limit on how and when he'd gift people selfies. But that didn't sit well with everyone.

Mzansi found out about the “selfie schedule” after a tweep revealed that Cassper refused to take a quick snap with a fan. This after the Good For That rapper took to Twitter to say he was shattered he had lost his PlayStation. The fan felt it was karma.

Cassper was then asked why he said no to the photo request.

“There's a time and a place. I used to push myself to take every picture, but it's impossible, so I've decided to cut off some moments, like when I'm eating. I would like to enjoy that personal space and eat at my own pace. Fans don't care, though, they just want their pictures,” he said.

Cassper quickly shut down a fan who suggested that taking pictures was part of being famous. The rapper said he didn't need fans who thought they were entitled to invade his personal space.

In the end, he said, those who loved him would love him regardless and those who didn't ... well they must leave him alone.

Read his full thread below.