Such entitlement!? Cassper Nyovest slams fan who says selfies are a must
Cassper Nyovest has accepted he will never be able to please all his fans and imposed a limit on how and when he'd gift people selfies. But that didn't sit well with everyone.
Mzansi found out about the “selfie schedule” after a tweep revealed that Cassper refused to take a quick snap with a fan. This after the Good For That rapper took to Twitter to say he was shattered he had lost his PlayStation. The fan felt it was karma.
Cassper was then asked why he said no to the photo request.
“There's a time and a place. I used to push myself to take every picture, but it's impossible, so I've decided to cut off some moments, like when I'm eating. I would like to enjoy that personal space and eat at my own pace. Fans don't care, though, they just want their pictures,” he said.
Cassper quickly shut down a fan who suggested that taking pictures was part of being famous. The rapper said he didn't need fans who thought they were entitled to invade his personal space.
In the end, he said, those who loved him would love him regardless and those who didn't ... well they must leave him alone.
Read his full thread below.
There's a time and a place. I used to push myself to take every picture but it's impossible so ive dicided to cut off some moments like when im eating. I would like to enjoy that personal space and eat at my own pace. Fans don't care though, they just want their pictures. https://t.co/2RJotzbLfT— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 11, 2020
Argh man, you can't please everyone. Been through it all. I know my heart and i know myself. It's either you love me, or you leave me alone. https://t.co/AAV5AA22Wo— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 11, 2020
Travel is a blessing and curse that comes with fame – the celebrated rapper was heartbroken this week after he lost his PlayStation in a hotel in Bloemfontein.
“I lost my PlayStation on Friday in Bloemfontein. Only noticing now.” Cassper said on Thursday night.
“I know I won't get it back cause the staff at Protea Willow Lake would have reported by now, but since they haven't, I must just forget. That's why I prefer to rent houses and not hotels. Such heartbreak.”
Lost my playstation on friday in Bloemfontein. Only noticing now. I know i won't get it back cause the Staff at Protea Willow Lake woulda reported by now but since they haven't, i must just forget. That's why i prefer to rent houses and not hotels. Such Heartbreak💔— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 11, 2020
But lo and behold, it looks like his heart was mended on Thursday morning because he tweeted that he had found it.
Found it!!!! My playstation has been found!!! This is not a drill!!!! https://t.co/aZa0wLvxXe— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 12, 2020