Twitter reacts to SABC3 airing 'Isidingo' repeats

12 March 2020 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
'Isidingo' is set to end on Thursday and some fans just can't accept it.
Image: Isidingo Facebook

Fans of Isidingo have taken to Twitter to express their feels, not only about their fave soapie coming to an untimely end on Thursday, but about the SABC's decision to air “repeats” of the series it its place.

SABC3 plans to air “21st birthday celebration” episodes from Friday,, followed by various Isidingo themes from Tuesday. This after the public broadcaster decided to decommission the soapie in November 2019.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors, which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment,” said SABC acting group executive for television David Makubyane.

Even though it is clear SABC3 has no plans of U-turning on its decision, fans are still hoping for a miracle.

Some hope a different channel will pick up where the SABC has left off. Others hope the public broadcaster pays members of the cast their royalties.

Among them was actress and activist for performers' rights Florence Masebe.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously on “continued” complaints about the broadcaster concerning royalty payouts, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC is committed to ensuring that all the properties aired on its platforms fully comply with the standard operating procedures, which guide the payment process of repeat fees, royalties or commercial exploitation fees.

“The SABC hosts regular industry sessions for information and has, about years, engaged with the relevant bodies, including the South African Screen Federation (Sasfed), Writers' Guild of South Africa (WGSA), South African Guild of Actors (Saga), as well as Personal Managers' Association (PMA) for actors. The SABC is always willing to engage with concerned parties to resolve such matters.” 

Below are some of the reactions from tweeps:

