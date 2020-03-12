Twitter reacts to SABC3 airing 'Isidingo' repeats

Fans of Isidingo have taken to Twitter to express their feels, not only about their fave soapie coming to an untimely end on Thursday, but about the SABC's decision to air “repeats” of the series it its place.

SABC3 plans to air “21st birthday celebration” episodes from Friday,, followed by various Isidingo themes from Tuesday. This after the public broadcaster decided to decommission the soapie in November 2019.

“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors, which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment,” said SABC acting group executive for television David Makubyane.

Even though it is clear SABC3 has no plans of U-turning on its decision, fans are still hoping for a miracle.

Some hope a different channel will pick up where the SABC has left off. Others hope the public broadcaster pays members of the cast their royalties.

Among them was actress and activist for performers' rights Florence Masebe.