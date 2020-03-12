Twitter reacts to SABC3 airing 'Isidingo' repeats
Fans of Isidingo have taken to Twitter to express their feels, not only about their fave soapie coming to an untimely end on Thursday, but about the SABC's decision to air “repeats” of the series it its place.
SABC3 plans to air “21st birthday celebration” episodes from Friday,, followed by various Isidingo themes from Tuesday. This after the public broadcaster decided to decommission the soapie in November 2019.
“The decision to decommission Isidingo was informed by a number of factors, which include poor audience ratings during the time slot, decline in revenue and poor return on investment,” said SABC acting group executive for television David Makubyane.
Even though it is clear SABC3 has no plans of U-turning on its decision, fans are still hoping for a miracle.
Some hope a different channel will pick up where the SABC has left off. Others hope the public broadcaster pays members of the cast their royalties.
Among them was actress and activist for performers' rights Florence Masebe.
Again, South African actors are the biggest losers here. https://t.co/AxXCIWKC4n— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 11, 2020
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously on “continued” complaints about the broadcaster concerning royalty payouts, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC is committed to ensuring that all the properties aired on its platforms fully comply with the standard operating procedures, which guide the payment process of repeat fees, royalties or commercial exploitation fees.
“The SABC hosts regular industry sessions for information and has, about years, engaged with the relevant bodies, including the South African Screen Federation (Sasfed), Writers' Guild of South Africa (WGSA), South African Guild of Actors (Saga), as well as Personal Managers' Association (PMA) for actors. The SABC is always willing to engage with concerned parties to resolve such matters.”
Below are some of the reactions from tweeps:
I heard SABC 3 is canceling #Isidingo and replacing it with #Isidingo's repeats... yoh guys— Alex Xolo🏳️🌈 (@ialexxolo) March 12, 2020
After #Isidingo’s last episode tomorrow, we are canceling SABC 3 right? pic.twitter.com/HrudkhOd19— blah (@Thobekile_D) March 11, 2020
This thing about @IsidingoSABC3 being the last episode isn't sitting well with me. This was a mommy and me moment. I made her love it.. now it's leaving like this? The only reason I watched #SABC was for #Isidingo.. so it's bye bye sabc too I guess...— Ntombekhaya Olz Zibi (@Ntombekhaya_OZ) March 11, 2020
Is this how stupid #sabc is???? Honestly? Wooooooooooow!! They should have just let #Isidingo keep playing.. pic.twitter.com/jRUROD8mTC— Ntombekhaya Olz Zibi (@Ntombekhaya_OZ) March 11, 2020
Whatever SABC 3 is planning to #Isidingo with, it better not be some Generation the legacy ish. This was one of last few decent soapies left to watch in South Africa.— The Bitter Misandrist (@luciaralepobe) March 11, 2020
This has been bothering me subconsciously for awhile.— Khanya Mkangisa (@KhanyaMkangisa) March 10, 2020
I can’t believe someone sleeps at night knowing that they damn well signed & agreed for Isidingo to end.
Wow.
This isn’t even about storylines or money, it’s livelihood and culture. I’m hurt - as a consumer, not an artist.
@SABC3 so this makes sense how again? 🤔🤔🤔 #Isidingo #IsidingoFarewell https://t.co/fOfQkvVTzG— Lerato Maphanga 🇿🇦 (@PhangaLadiey) March 11, 2020
This is exactly like SABC 3 replacing #Isidingo with Isidingo repeats😂😂😂#IsidingoFarewell #IsidingoFinale https://t.co/jxfO8SUpBK— Ta Toolz (@ThulaniWrite) March 11, 2020
Sharp Sharp SABC ya re tlwaela neh, this are smae guys who even killed off high rollers #Isidingo— RMB (@RMB72322879) March 11, 2020
So we won’t witness the Sibeko wedding💔😭😭 #Isidingo pic.twitter.com/WtpJmZvnCI— Karabo Rithuri (@KRithuri1999) March 9, 2020
#IsidingoFarewell no more #Isidingo sabc will never be the same without bo Sechaba pic.twitter.com/FUw8inyP99— OBKing SA 🇿🇦 (@SteenaB2) March 11, 2020
We won't witness Lalage's love story #Isidingo pic.twitter.com/GrvEKMIdw1— Nosipho Kuyabongeka Sibiya (@kyahmngoma) March 11, 2020