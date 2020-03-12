WATCH | Trevor Noah on coronavirus: Social distancing could end relationships

This means those who fear contracting Covid-19 avoid all contact with other people, including their significant others.

SA comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has joked that people will soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.

“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone.

“You'd be like, hey baby you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”

The host further joked that he wished social distancing was a thing when he was at school, as he would have used it as an excuse for being a loner.