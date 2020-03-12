TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah on coronavirus: Social distancing could end relationships

12 March 2020 - 07:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Trevor Noah has joked about the impact coronavirus could have on people's love lives.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

As the deadly coronavirus spreads across the globe, many have opted for protective measures, from hand sanitisers to face masks. Some are going as far as practising “social distancing”.

This means those who fear contracting Covid-19 avoid all contact with other people, including their significant others.

SA comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has joked that people will soon use social distancing to avoid their significant others and end relationships.

“It's also the perfect excuse if you've been wanting to break up with someone.

“You'd be like, hey baby you know I love you, but the World Health Organisation says we need some space.”

The host further joked that he wished social distancing was a thing when he was at school, as he would have used it as an excuse for being a loner.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends social distancing, defined as an avoidance of mass social gatherings, to minimise chances of contracting and spreading the virus.

“Public health measures can slow the transmission and spread of infectious diseases. These measures can take the form of personal protective, environmental, social distancing and travel-related interventions.”

SA has 13 confirmed cases of the virus.

