Actress Makgotso M: ‘It’s okay to admit if you’re not okay and ask for help'

13 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
With mental health issues being at the forefront of many discussions on social media, actress Makgotso Monyemokathoe has highlighted the importance of people being honest with themselves about their feelings and seeking help.

The actress shared her sentiments on the topic on her social media platforms after seeing a picture her cousin had shared on WhatsApp with the caption, "(A) sad generation with happy pictures.”

I saw this picture on my cousin's WhatsApp feed and I thought wow! How true is this though? My thoughts are, always be honest to yourself about what you're going through and feeling.”

The actress expressed that self-introspection will help a person get that much-needed help, even if it leaves one feeling vulnerable.

“Yes, we can fool others but let's not fool ourselves. Seek help if need be. We are told so many times to be strong, but what does that really mean? It's important to feel, be numb, cry, scream if you have to.”

Makgotso continued:  “Whatever you're going through allow yourself to do just that, go through it. I'm not saying stay there. If you find yourself in a situation where you can't come out, seek help where ever you can.

“Let's not give up on ourselves, as tempting as it may be sometimes. May God bring restoration, healing and wholeness to you and your loved ones.” 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
