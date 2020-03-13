TshisaLIVE

'Couldn't our people be quarantined in China?' - Rami Chuene weighs in on Wuhan evacuees

13 March 2020 - 18:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Rami Chuene has weighed in about the coronavirus.
Rami Chuene has weighed in about the coronavirus.
Image: Rami Chuene instagram

Actress Rami Chuene has responded to news that 122 South Africans are returning from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus scare to be quarantined at a resort in Limpopo.

Taking to social media just hours before the flight carrying the evacuees was set to land, Rami claimed that, unlike China, SA has not established a solid system to deal with a possible virus outbreak on a bigger scale.

“I'm just wondering if they didn't stand a better chance there than here?," she asked.

In a separate tweet, Rami said things cannot go on like its business as usual.

She said people must be stopped from coming in and going out of the country to prevent further risk.

“Let's put ourselves first for a change. Close the door so we can have a family meeting as SA.”

Speaking to the media this week, health minister Zweli Mkhize assured South Africans several times that the locals who are returning from China have not tested positive for the virus.

He said the 21-day quarantine period is to ensure they are well enough to be integrated into society.

Actress Buhle Samuels has said "drastic, aggressive methods" need to be adopted to by the government to ensure South Africans are safe amid the global outbreak.

Zimbabwean man who fled hospital tests negative for coronavirus

The 26-year-old man who fled from the hospital where he was due to undergo testing for the coronavirus has re-surfaced, turning himself in and being ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir debunks myths on coronavirus with new song

The song titled 'Fight Against Coronavirus' was released on Wednesday morning and it's aimed at raising awareness about the deadly Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

One of SAA's most seasoned pilots is in charge of the flight to Wuhan to bring South Africans back from the coronavirus-hit Chinese province
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA reveals he kinda regrets insulting Cassper’s mom TshisaLIVE
  2. American comedian Steve Harvey dragged for Africa's 'jungles' comment TshisaLIVE
  3. Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Boity's fans are worried that Bobby is 'overtaking' her throne TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Mnakwethu' has tweeps angry again, this time about secrets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X