'Couldn't our people be quarantined in China?' - Rami Chuene weighs in on Wuhan evacuees

Actress Rami Chuene has responded to news that 122 South Africans are returning from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus scare to be quarantined at a resort in Limpopo.

Taking to social media just hours before the flight carrying the evacuees was set to land, Rami claimed that, unlike China, SA has not established a solid system to deal with a possible virus outbreak on a bigger scale.

“I'm just wondering if they didn't stand a better chance there than here?," she asked.