IN MEMES | Fans left inspired by wealthy MaMkhize's humility

13 March 2020 - 09:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fans praised reality TV star MaMkhize's humility.
Image: Instagram/MaMkhize

With the kind of wealth Shauwn Mkhize has, one would expect her to think she breathes flavoured oxygen, but her humility and kindness left fans inspired on Thursday night. 

Fans of Kwa MaMkhize were in awe about how Shauwn has managed to seem to stay down to earth. The woman has one of the biggest mansions Mzansi has ever seen, and the kind of money that most people can only dream about, but she still treats the people around her with kindness and humility.

Tweeps had no choice but to stan a queen who understands that she's nothing without other people. Thursday night's episode showed a part of Shauwn's life that fans haven't properly seen in the past, and as they watched her interact with her employees, they were impressed by their relationship.

They also loved the fact that Somizi made a brief appearance on the show.

Here are some of the reactions.

