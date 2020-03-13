IN MEMES | Fans left inspired by wealthy MaMkhize's humility
With the kind of wealth Shauwn Mkhize has, one would expect her to think she breathes flavoured oxygen, but her humility and kindness left fans inspired on Thursday night.
Fans of Kwa MaMkhize were in awe about how Shauwn has managed to seem to stay down to earth. The woman has one of the biggest mansions Mzansi has ever seen, and the kind of money that most people can only dream about, but she still treats the people around her with kindness and humility.
Tweeps had no choice but to stan a queen who understands that she's nothing without other people. Thursday night's episode showed a part of Shauwn's life that fans haven't properly seen in the past, and as they watched her interact with her employees, they were impressed by their relationship.
They also loved the fact that Somizi made a brief appearance on the show.
Here are some of the reactions.
She has money but she respect all !!!! She jokes with her workers she doesn't like bossing around #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/w9ft39k1QL— Samthing WaMoafrika🧜🏽♂️🌫 (@WaMoafrikah) March 12, 2020
MamKhize is Humbled and respectful. This shows ukba money doesn’t change people but ikuveza the real you same as Alcohol.. #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/sbt7b4yNEd— Qheuzin (@qheuzin) March 12, 2020
Mamkhize is feeding alot of families... 🙏 What I love about her she asks for forgiveness 👌#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/kIciV7WNBz— Sistaz (@sistazzy) March 12, 2020
I respect this Woman she's the Real hustler she's didn't wait for no man to to chase her Dreams all she did she told her self from word go that I'm gonna make it no matter what Today she's living her dream Business mogul feeding over 4.5k Families I celebrate u❤️#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/nrpUfp9xyT— Shengza Vee Sondiya (@ShengzaSondiya) March 12, 2020
Mamkhize is blessed beyond measure because of her humble nature and spirit of humility , a lot of people of her stature or success calibre especially in the black community can learn a lot from her #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/zYh9W6MiyC— Badboyf|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) March 12, 2020
Over 4000 employees. Lomama is leadership. #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/0em9RPeGuj— Dr. Sanele B. Gumede® (@SaneleBGumede_) March 12, 2020
#KwaMamMkhize this woman is so original.. pic.twitter.com/Up9zz6Epik— DK 🇿🇦 (@nkele4thabz) March 12, 2020
Yah neh, MamKhize is feeding a lot of families through her company. #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/24jXSMUWCd— Sello Chuene 🇿🇦 (@Sello_Chuene) March 12, 2020
You will never fail in life if you hve 4.5k ppl praying for you.— Nomali (@PumezaGert) March 12, 2020
#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/cGpyqJG1Se
This Lady is humble stu she knows this life game #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/5utGAUt2Gq— The Son of a King (@PrinceBaTumi) March 5, 2020