K.O wants to bring back the 'missing spark' in SA hip-hop

Rapper K.O believes that his new record label, Skhanda World has the potential to help take SA hip-hop to greater heights.

The rapper shared his sentiments on how the hip-hop industry has evolved even going as far as predicting that the genre was going to be on top again.

“Loving the pace at which music is being released by SA hip-hop this year. That’s how we gonna win again ... No room for silence or laziness in this era.”