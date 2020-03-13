K.O wants to bring back the 'missing spark' in SA hip-hop
“I’ve taken it upon myself to help bring back that much-needed spark we been missing in hip-hop by helping more new artists realise their potential in 2020.”
Rapper K.O believes that his new record label, Skhanda World has the potential to help take SA hip-hop to greater heights.
The rapper shared his sentiments on how the hip-hop industry has evolved even going as far as predicting that the genre was going to be on top again.
“Loving the pace at which music is being released by SA hip-hop this year. That’s how we gonna win again ... No room for silence or laziness in this era.”
Loving the pace at which music is being released by SA hiphop this year. That’s how we gonna win again... No room for silence or laziness in this era— K.O (@MrCashtime) March 11, 2020
K.O explained that now that SA was showing interest in the genre again, he's going to take it upon himself to bring back “the spark” with his record label.
“I’ve taken it upon myself to help bring back that much-needed spark we been missing in hip-hop by helping more new artists realise their potential, 2020 moving forward. That’s what the Skhanda World platform is for.”
I’ve taken it upon myself to help bring back that much needed spark we been missing in hiphop by helping more new artists realize their potential 2020 moving forward. That’s what the @skhandaworld platform is for— K.O (@MrCashtime) March 11, 2020
Though this is not the first time K.O tried his hand at “owning” a record label, he explained that due to his past failures he now knows what to do right.
“Of course, I learnt harsh lessons going down the label road in the past but it’s a new day or decade, we’re much wiser and more calculated now. I love giving and creating this concept of comradery in our culture.”
Of coarse I learned harsh lessons going down the label road in the past but it’s a new day/decade, we’re much wiser and more calculated now. I love giving and creating this concept of comradery in our culture— K.O (@MrCashtime) March 11, 2020
K.O explained that he had plans to make sure his brand brought in more money for his artists.
“We are a fully indie imprint, self-funded. By that I mean I could have taken what the K.O brand generates and did the typical — splurged on material things for the gram, instead we are using that as seed paper for ...”
We are a fully indie imprint, self-funded. By that I mean I coulda taken what the K.O brand generates and did the typical - splurged on material things for the gram, instead we are using that as seed paper for @skhandaworld...— K.O (@MrCashtime) March 11, 2020