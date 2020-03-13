TshisaLIVE

'So annoying!' Jessica Nkosi doesn’t want your opinion if you don’t follow her

13 March 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Jessica Nkosi isn't impressed with unsolicited opinions from people who don't follow her.
Image: Jessica Nkosi/Instagram

It may be common practice on these Twitter streets for peeps to comment on everybody's tweets, even if you don't follow them, but Jessica Nkosi isn't about that vibe. 

The Isibaya actress is seemingly fed up with unsolicited opinions on her TL from people who don't even fall under her 1.1 million strong following on Twitter.

On Thursday, Jessica took to her TL to let these non-followers know that she plans on going on a blocking spree. 

Why? Because not only is it annoying for her but she doesn't understand why they feel the need to comment on her tweets.

“It’s actually so annoying when a person who doesn’t even follow you comments on your posts, futhi acommente umsuzo nje! First of all you’re a creep and get off my page. I block creeps who don’t follow me but still magically comment on my tweets,” she wrote.

According to the actress - who plays the much-loved queen on the Mzansi Magic drama - if you don't follow her, she doesn't want to know your opinion.

“Well ... they are not allowed to comment! I don’t want their opinion. If you don’t follow someone phuma nje kuye.”

Jessica has now befriended the block button for those people in particular!

