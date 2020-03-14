Kabza De Small and Ukhozi FM's Tshatha win big at the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards

Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small continued his meteoric rise as one of the hottest musicians in Mzansi at the moment, winning big at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The awards, held at the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, attracted some of the biggest names in the SA entertainment industry. All those in attendance were given hand sanitiser, but even fears over the coronavirus couldn't dampen the mood at the glitzy ceremony.

Kabza, who has had SA dancing for the last six months with hits alongside DJ Maphorisa, walked away with the Favourite DJ and Favourite Rising star awards.

He missed the ceremony but thanked fans for their support in a video message played at the awards.

Ukhozi FM DJ Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe edged out the likes of Kgomotso Matsunyane, Siphiwo ‘Spitch’ Nzawumbi, Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke and DJ Fresh to win the Favourite Radio Star award.

Tshatha also received the most votes in total and walked away with the night's big prize: the Ultimate Viewers' Choice Award.

Queen B Bonang Matheba stayed slaying, winning the Favourite Personality of the Year.

Prince Kaybee, Indlovukazi, Supta & Afro Brotherz won Favourite Song of the Year for their hit single Gugulethu, while King Monada won the Favourite Music Artist/Group award.

In the TV section of the awards, Warren Masemola won Favourite Actor and Sindi Dlathu won Favourite Actress. Moshe Ndiki walked away with the Favourite TV Presenter award.

The Lion King producer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake was honoured with the Legend Award for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Here is the full list of winners:

FAVOURITE SONG OF THE YEAR

Prince Kaybee ft Indlovukazi, Supta & Afro Brotherz — Gugulethu

FAVOURITE TV PRESENTER

Moshe Ndiki

FAVOURITE COMEDIAN

Siyanda Maphumulo

FAVOURITE RISING STAR

Kabza De Small

FAVOURITE RADIO PERSONALITY

Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe

FAVOURITE ACTOR

Warren Masemola

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Sindi Dlathu

FAVOURITE MUSIC ARTIST/GROUP

King Monada

FAVOURITE DJ

Kabza De Small

FAVOURITE SPORTS PERSONALITY

Siya Kolisi

FAVOURITE PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Bonang Matheba

ULTIMATE VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARDS — MOST VOTED IN TOTAL

Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe