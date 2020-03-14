Ncaw! Here's why Khanya Mkangisa thinks Thabooty will make a great mom
As you grow older, the number of wedding and baby shower invites increase at an alarming rate and it is usually for that reason that you find yourself SBWL'ing a little bundle of joy or the wedding bells to ring.
Thando Thabethe was one of the people who shared her desire to be a mommy on Twitter this week. This was just weeks after Cassper Nyovest said he also “sbwl sbwl” to have a bundle of joy to call his own.
“Can't wait to be a mommy one day,” Thando “randomly” tweeted.
Obvs her fans filled her mentions with well wishes, tips and, uhm, advice on what to do to make the things that make the pots to be done.
But it was Khanya's tweet that stole the spotlight when the actress explained why she thinks Thabooty would make an awesome mom.
“You’d be so good at it (being a mom); witnessed it the one night from groove when you made your dog scrambled eggs and warmed up pap. Super impressive. I wouldn’t even do that for my husband,” she said.
Ag, it is one of the cutest stories we've ever heard.