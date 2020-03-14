Nomzamo Mbatha is taking her mom on a trip around the world
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is the kind of daughter most mothers' wished they had as she takes her mother on her first international trip to İstanbul in Turkey.
The actress is out in Turkey living her best life with her mother surrounded by magnificent scenery. And judging from her Instagram Stories, moghel is really spoiling her mom rotten.
In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nomzamo shared a snap of herself and mother in matching shirts at their first stop of their international vacation.
“Happy International Women's Day from my mommy and I and our matching shirts! This is her first international trip and I have enjoyed every single moment. She is the funniest, strongest and most incredible woman. I’m so blessed to live out my childhood dream of having her see the world.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Women’s Day from my mommy and I and our matching shirts! This is her first international trip and I have enjoyed every single moment. She is the funniest, strongest and most incredible woman. I’m so blessed to live out my childhood dream of having her see the world! Our first stop with @turkishairlines is Istanbul ... see how we #WidenYourWorld
Nomzamo has come a long way in her career and has solidified her name as one of the South African actresses to cross over internationally.
Last year news broke that she would be joining the cast of Coming To America sequel.
With a role as one of the leads in the follow-up to the 1988 cult classic, Nomzamo's fans can't wait to see her strut her skills on their screens.
She will be joining a star-studded international cast, including the original cast of Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi). New cast members include Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Rick Ross, Teyana Taylor and Garcelle Beauvais.