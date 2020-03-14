TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | From designer brands to 'underwear': Celebs step out in coronavirus masks

14 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Face masks are selling out all over the world, and celebs are among those snapping up supplies.
Image: Umlozi website

As panic over the coronavirus grips many in SA, local celebs have been reaching for face masks to try to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

They join a list of Hollywood A-listers who have already become part of the trend.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that face masks cannot prevent you from catching the virus - it only stops you from spreading it - but someone forgot to tell that to celebs.

Local stars including Prince Kaybee, Nomcebo Gumede and Junior De Rocka have all reached for a mask to try keep the virus at bay.

PRINCE KAYBEE

The musician touched down in Cape Town last weekend and coupled his black T with a designer black face mask, on some Bane from Batman vibes.

View this post on Instagram

Look outside, you doing better than you think❤️

A post shared by K A B I L L I O N (@princekaybee_sa) on

NOMCEBO GUMEDE

Uzalo actress Nomcebo Gumede joked that the coronavirus got her trippin, and said she had to pop past a sports store for help.

Should we tell her the “mask” she got is actually undies?

KAGISO MODUPE

The actor touched down with some of the cast and crew of his film Losing Lerato in Washington DC this week, rocking a mask.

JUNIOR DE ROCKA

Junior De Rocka was travelling through Hong Kong and other parts of Asia at the start of the global outbreak and posted several snaps of himself in a surgical mask.

JORDYN WOOD

The trend has spread overseas, with Jordyn Woods of the Kardashian drama fame wearing a fancy designer mask while on a flight to Dubai.

GWYNETH PALTROW

Then you get Gwyneth Paltrow with her matching mouth and eye mask.

Of course, her post got tons of mixed reactions, with some claiming she was “wise to stay safe”, and others saying she should have stayed home instead of spreading fear.

