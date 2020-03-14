SNAPS | From designer brands to 'underwear': Celebs step out in coronavirus masks

As panic over the coronavirus grips many in SA, local celebs have been reaching for face masks to try to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

They join a list of Hollywood A-listers who have already become part of the trend.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that face masks cannot prevent you from catching the virus - it only stops you from spreading it - but someone forgot to tell that to celebs.

Local stars including Prince Kaybee, Nomcebo Gumede and Junior De Rocka have all reached for a mask to try keep the virus at bay.

PRINCE KAYBEE

The musician touched down in Cape Town last weekend and coupled his black T with a designer black face mask, on some Bane from Batman vibes.