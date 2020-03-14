TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | From 'corona gas masks' to a baby bump: All the looks from the #DStvMVCA red carpet

14 March 2020 - 20:03 By Kyle Zeeman, Chrizelda Kekana and Masego Seemela
Safety or fashion? Somizi wore a statement gas mask on the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet.
All roads led to the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg on Saturday evening as some of the biggest stars in the country hit the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet.

This year's awards will be hosted by Minnie Dlamini, who last month told TshisaLIVE that the ceremony would “celebrate excellence in entertainment, sport and ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things.”

Some of our favs hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, dressed like royalty.

Somizi and Mohale turned heads with their looks. Somizi coupled a huge hat with a colourful gas-mask, while Mohale kept it simple with jacket and shorts combo.

Ayanda Thabethe hit the red carpet in a black number, decorated with elaborate white detailing.

DJ Zinhle had everyone deep in their feels with a stunning gown and matching cape.

Businesswoman and reality show star MaMkhize pulled through in a blue number, while comedian Lasizwe had everyone guessing with a black dress and little bump.

Boity had jaws dropping with a white number and her cleavage on lock.

Pearl Modiadie kept it elegant in a classy white dress.

Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba won over many with a black and white Xhosa outfit, while Lunga Shabalala had the streets pressed with his zipped blazer.

Check out some of the looks:

Okay Lasizwe!! We see you 😜!!

