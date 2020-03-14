IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from #DSTVMVCA
Mzansi's A-listers pulled out all the stops on the red carpet...
All roads led to the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg on Saturday evening as some of the biggest stars in the country hit the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet.
This year's awards will be hosted by Minnie Dlamini, who last month told TshisaLIVE that the ceremony would “celebrate excellence in entertainment, sport and ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things.”
Some of Mzansi's faves hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, dressed like royalty.
Somizi and Mohale turned heads with their looks. Somizi coupled an over the top, sparkly blue hat with a matching blue coat and gypsy pants. Somgaga's outfit was further accesorised with a blue and black gas-mask, while Mohale kept it simple with jacket and shorts combo.
Ayanda Thabethe hit the red carpet in an elegant black Cinnel gown with intricate white detail that added a dash of sparkle to it.
DJ Zinhle owned the red carpet in a stylish champagne gown with a dramatic floor length overskirt.
Businesswoman and reality show star MaMkhize pulled through in a blue number, while comedian Lasizwe had everyone guessing with a black dress and little bump.
Boity rocked a jaw dropping sheer white dress with beaded detail that showed off her stunning figure. Pearl Modiadie kept it elegant in a classy white dress.
Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba won over many with a black and white Xhosa outfit, while Lunga Shabalala had the streets pressed with his zipped blazer.
Check out some of the looks:
Because CORY ain’t a joke... but also STYLE is a thing here by SomG and hubby Mohale! #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/sc8spXQOB6— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Dj Zinhle serving in see through high slit 🔥🔥🔥 #DSTVMVCA #DStvMVCA2020 pic.twitter.com/ktQkF4UsVj— Rich Aunty K (@kylie_tau) March 14, 2020
The style gods are shining on me today! Red Carpet Ready ... #dstvMVCA @dstvza— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) March 14, 2020
Dressed and styled by : @cinnelstore
Makeup by : @lungilethabethe
Photography by : @everydaypeoplestories #AyandaThabethe pic.twitter.com/kvxkYaIJRE
We are breathing the same air as MaMkhize guys... maybe she’ll donate some moola to upgrade us yaz... just watch the drama!! pic.twitter.com/arlR9BIDJh— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Boity isn’t here to play!!! So is her babies!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/EKnkILdg7K— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Always just serving 🔥🔥🔥 #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/HcBKnK1CgI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Loyolo in black and white proudly Xhosa outfit #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/WmKEfDVplz— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Did they say the theme is TRADITIONAL? Okay I am here @DStv— #MamaKaBafana 😢 (@nelisiwe_sibiya) March 14, 2020
representing AMABHINCA since sihlukanise unyaka izolo @ukhozi_fm #DStvMVCA #bhinca #bhincanation pic.twitter.com/AKVO6itV95
Moshe Ndiki and mommy 💕 #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/0FqzfJRKcS— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
Oh so beautiful Katlego #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/UPNg61csup— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020