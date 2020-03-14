IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from #DSTVMVCA

All roads led to the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg on Saturday evening as some of the biggest stars in the country hit the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards red carpet.

This year's awards will be hosted by Minnie Dlamini, who last month told TshisaLIVE that the ceremony would “celebrate excellence in entertainment, sport and ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things.”

Some of Mzansi's faves hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, dressed like royalty.

Somizi and Mohale turned heads with their looks. Somizi coupled an over the top, sparkly blue hat with a matching blue coat and gypsy pants. Somgaga's outfit was further accesorised with a blue and black gas-mask, while Mohale kept it simple with jacket and shorts combo.

Ayanda Thabethe hit the red carpet in an elegant black Cinnel gown with intricate white detail that added a dash of sparkle to it.

DJ Zinhle owned the red carpet in a stylish champagne gown with a dramatic floor length overskirt.

Businesswoman and reality show star MaMkhize pulled through in a blue number, while comedian Lasizwe had everyone guessing with a black dress and little bump.

Boity rocked a jaw dropping sheer white dress with beaded detail that showed off her stunning figure. Pearl Modiadie kept it elegant in a classy white dress.

Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba won over many with a black and white Xhosa outfit, while Lunga Shabalala had the streets pressed with his zipped blazer.

Check out some of the looks: