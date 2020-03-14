Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA

Social media was a mess on Saturday night as users weighed in on Minnie Dlamini's hosting of the third DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Minnie entertained a packed crowd and celebs at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, with several stunning outfit changes and witty comments.

But Twitter was in debate mode, comparing this year's ceremony to the last, and Minnie to previous host Bonang Matheba.

Tweeps weighed in on everything from Minnie's jokes about "Xhosa's winning" to her outfit choices and the venue's sound issues.

Soon Minnie topped the trends list as fans went to war defending their fave.

In an interview on Friday, Minnie told TshisaLIVE she had been preparing for the big night with "lots and lots of rehearsals."

"The team has put a lot of work into ensuring that we give a viewers at home a quality world class show. I've been working on my lines and my synergy with every element of the production."

Here are some of the reactions: