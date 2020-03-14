Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA
Social media was a mess on Saturday night as users weighed in on Minnie Dlamini's hosting of the third DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.
Minnie entertained a packed crowd and celebs at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, with several stunning outfit changes and witty comments.
But Twitter was in debate mode, comparing this year's ceremony to the last, and Minnie to previous host Bonang Matheba.
Tweeps weighed in on everything from Minnie's jokes about "Xhosa's winning" to her outfit choices and the venue's sound issues.
Soon Minnie topped the trends list as fans went to war defending their fave.
In an interview on Friday, Minnie told TshisaLIVE she had been preparing for the big night with "lots and lots of rehearsals."
"The team has put a lot of work into ensuring that we give a viewers at home a quality world class show. I've been working on my lines and my synergy with every element of the production."
Here are some of the reactions:
I hope South Africans will allow Minnie to flourish tonight. Im already some of yall comparing her to Bonang and "wishing Bonang was the host". She's NOT, Minnie is - Get over it!!!! #DSTVMVCA— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) March 14, 2020
If you want Bonang, do your own awards and invite Bonang to host them. Some of us are ok with Minnie.— Phasha_Thato🍉👑🇿🇦 (@PhashaThato2) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA
Can y’all just let Minnie host the show without comparing her with Bonang?? You wanted new faces Mos #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/JQQjVHzln0— Rolivhuwa (@RolivhuwaLidobo) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA For a fucken change💕she's looking like the Minnie we've always known. Beautiful, vibrant and fireworks hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎇 pic.twitter.com/Kjjph6D7OV— Lusanda Somdaka (@LusandaSomdaka) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA I'm really trying with the beautiful Minnie but nna I want #bonang tlheng.— amandah-lesego (@amandahles) March 14, 2020
This isn't the time to compare Minnie le Bonang. Stop it. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9c6BUKlqNt— Boitshoko Moses (@Tshoki_Moses) March 14, 2020
As always Minnie looks a mess. 😔 #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/KDYgjqb9ch— Passo (@Passeks) March 14, 2020
Guys let's stop comparing Minnie and Bonang....two queens in their own right, let's just support Minnie without drama Please #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/rRtugeQOhi— Nini🖤 (@Nini_SZM) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA The Minnie Dlamini we love is back😍♥️ Perfect time to secure the Queendom especially since our 2 Queens Bonang and Nomzamo are now Queening abroad. pic.twitter.com/d1NWRruqAy— IG:@Bonginkocy_m♥ (@Bonginkocy_m) March 14, 2020
I so love Minnie Dlamini but this thing that looks like tights aowa. The designer should have made it look like the color of her skin tone. A bit lighter would have been great. #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/SXfW1CIUtc— Tebogo Ramaselele (@TebogoRamaselel) March 14, 2020