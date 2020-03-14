WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has fans shooketh
Actor Warren Masemola had fans shooketh when he took to the stage at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards on Saturday night to deliver a high-energy monologue.
The star was honoured with the Favourite Actor award and launched into a passionate speech thanking everyone, including those who voted for him in the hospital ward where his mother is at.
He started out to by thanking his fellow nominee, actor Presley Chweneyagae, creating a rhyme with his name.
“You are a star, son” he added.
He then reminded the audience that he had won the award before and suggested flames should erupt to celebrate his latest victory.
“I love you South Africa. You got me stupid, like a motherf**ker,” he said, adding that he was going to walk off before he tore his pants.
*WARNING: Video contains foul language*
Warren Masemola’s acceptance speech for Favourite Actor #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/QzDK9UOHa6— PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) March 14, 2020
While the audience went crazy at the speech, social media was in chaos mode.
Warren trended at number two, as fans weighed in.
Warren Masemola,brother you really embarrassed the country tonight at the DStv viewers choice Awards ka mahlapa a gago(insults).Please bury your head in shame— Lekau Mehlape (@MehlapeLekau) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA Warren Masemola ke BOSS!!! pic.twitter.com/bwc2fJBzcy— THOOLAR (@HolyBible05) March 14, 2020
#DStvMVCA Still thinking about Warren Masemola’s performance haaaaa he killed me guys pic.twitter.com/keMccGkTk2— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) March 14, 2020
#DSTVMVCA | Guys, what’s going on here?— MJ Ncube (@mjncubeOfficial) March 14, 2020
Warren Masemola is dropping F-bombs. 😳
The speech by Sindi Dlathu? 😱
What’s going on here???????????? pic.twitter.com/rbr24lLhOX
Warren Masemola switched 5 different characters in 2 minutes 😂😂#DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/OxXVNyKgA4— Khomotjo🌸 (@KhomotjoM) March 14, 2020
Warren Masemola Is A Whole Mood 😂😂😂😂#DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/BSTyBiKEO0— Jayy (@Jayy_TheMaestro) March 14, 2020