WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has fans shooketh

14 March 2020 - 22:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Warren Masemola's speech was everything!
Image: Warren Masemola Instagram

Actor Warren Masemola had fans shooketh when he took to the stage at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards on Saturday night to deliver a high-energy monologue.

The star was honoured with the Favourite Actor award and launched into a passionate speech thanking everyone, including those who voted for him in the hospital ward where his mother is at.

He started out to by thanking his fellow nominee, actor Presley Chweneyagae, creating a rhyme with his name.

“You are a star, son” he added.

He then reminded the audience that he had won the award before and suggested flames should erupt to celebrate his latest victory.

“I love you South Africa. You got me stupid, like a motherf**ker,” he said, adding that he was going to walk off before he tore his pants.

*WARNING: Video contains foul language*

While the audience went crazy at the speech, social media was in chaos mode.

Warren trended at number two, as fans weighed in.

