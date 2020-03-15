Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane

In the wake of news that Menzi Ngubane is leaving popular telenovela Isibaya, fans and fellow actors have flooded TLs with farewell messages in his honour.

Fellow actress and author Ayanda Borotho penned a moving tribute to the star.

“I didn't know where to start. I will miss you when you call me with my clan name every single time you saw me on set, you would also ask to be taken to my location so you can just say that. You would hug me and say my sister, I'm going back now I just came here to see you,” Ayanda wrote.

She thanked Menzi for being a genuine brother in the industry where betrayal was a norm

“You bowed out in true Ngubane style and king Nzombane was not just a warrior but a creative genius. Thank you for being a brother in an industry where betrayal is the norm. You bowed out in true Ngubane style. We've got this”.

Actress Gugu Ngubane also poured her heart out and reflected on the first time she met Menzi on set.

“I was a nervous wreck, Bongi Mlotshwa told Menzi Ngubane about me. When I started acting my nerves were showing on screen. After my scene, she told me to go to Bhuti Menzi's room immediately”.

He welcomed me with warm hands and that literally brought me peace. We spoke about our love and passion for drama and why we do what we do. Since then I stood up, soldiered on and followed the AD to set”.

Sis Bongi told her that when she was busy with her scene, Menzi went to the make-up room and watched her from the screen with pride.

“He smiled and said that’s it! Tears are streaming down my cheeks, because that moment is unexplainable,” she added.