Cici is giving us flames with these pregnancy looks

15 March 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cici is giving us life with her pregnancy looks.
Image: Instagram/Cici

Since announcing late last moth that she's expecting her first baby, singer Cici is outchea serving us flames with her pregnancy looks.

Blazing up the socials with her snaps, Cici looks like she's really enjoying carrying her bundle of joy with a sense of style.

Also known as Busisiwe Thwala, Cici is the latest celeb to be expecting a bundle of joy this year.

Previously making reference to God doing something that humans said was impossible for her, Cici is beaming with joy as she embraces being with child.

I mean, the mama-to-be is really getting her look on. Cava these sizzling hot pics:

😑😑😑😑

The singer's private life made headlines in the past three years after she laid charges of assault against ex-boyfriend and musician, Arthur Mafokate, in 2017.

Arthur  laid a counter-assault charge case against her, but was found not guilty.

Confirming to TshisaLIVE, Arthur's lawyer, Daniel Nakeng, said the musician was acquitted of assault charges in August 2019.

