Cici is giving us flames with these pregnancy looks

Since announcing late last moth that she's expecting her first baby, singer Cici is outchea serving us flames with her pregnancy looks.

Blazing up the socials with her snaps, Cici looks like she's really enjoying carrying her bundle of joy with a sense of style.

Also known as Busisiwe Thwala, Cici is the latest celeb to be expecting a bundle of joy this year.

Previously making reference to God doing something that humans said was impossible for her, Cici is beaming with joy as she embraces being with child.

I mean, the mama-to-be is really getting her look on. Cava these sizzling hot pics: