SNAPS | Thickleeyonce serves us some body-positive looks

'Reminder: being fat doesn’t make you ugly - a heart full of hate does.'

15 March 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Thickleeyonce is all about driving self-confidence with her recent snaps.
Image: Instagram/Thickleeyonce

Body-positive activist and plus-sized model Thickleeyonce remains committed to helping women love themselves, regardless of their body shape.

As her way of spreading the word on loving the body you're in, Leeyonce shared a couple of pictures of herself looking "snatched" in her underwear.

In her caption, Leeyonce shared her thoughts on people who constantly pass judgment on fat people: "Reminder: being fat doesn’t make you ugly - a heart full of hate does."

The model and photographer has on several occasions spoken out about the effects that fat shaming had on women.

Taking to Instagram, she said she wouldn't stop talking about body positivity until people realise that fat shaming runs deeper than just an insult.

"How many more times are you going to talk about body positivity? Until the day you realise that fat shaming runs deeper than just, 'You’re ugly and fat, you shouldn’t dress like that. It’s not appropriate for someone with your body type ... Cover up, no one wants to see that cellulite.'

"Fat shaming is not just an insult - fat shaming is institutional. It means being marginalised from countless job opportunities, activities, clothing companies, advertisements and at times being stripped of your human dignity because of how your body looks."

She added that girls and women would have a higher self-esteem if the world didn't praise "conventional" beauty, which she said made the "rest of us feel bad about how we look". 

