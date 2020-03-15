TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LOL! Queen Sono’s Loyiso Madinga wants to play Mike Tyson one day

15 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Comedian Loyiso Madinga wants to play Mike Tyson in the near future.
Comedian Loyiso Madinga wants to play Mike Tyson in the near future.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Loyiso Madinga hopes that creatives are busy planning a biopic about American boxing legend Mike Tyson because he has his sights set on playing the champ.

As funny as that sounds, Loyiso truly believes that he's going to play the boxing champ one day and we just need to watch this space when he does.

The comedian took to Instagram and shared his “lifelong” dream through a skit on the reasons why he should play Tyson.

Fresh from playing his role on Netflix's Queen Sono, Loyiso shared that he was well on his way to becoming a “serious” actor.

Loyiso started the video off by saying, “So, I am going to be playing Mike Tyson in his upcoming biopic, Becoming Tyson.” 

Suddenly actress Pearl Thusi appeared in the video laughing at Loyiso's suggestion that he was going to play the boxing champ.

Undeterred by Pearl's giggles, Loyiso continued to explain that he was on his way to being a real actor.

“I could seriously play Mike Tyson ... I mean, you can always find something to make it work. For instance, Mike is 1.78 metres tall and I am ... not. And, my acting experience can be described as limited.

“My Mike Tyson impersonation can currently be described as, 'Only fit for comedic purposes'.” 

As unconvincing as his suggestion sounds, Loyiso explained that he was very ready.

“Just hear me out, I believe that you need to be ready for the opportunity before it presents itself. So, if they do make a Mike Tyson biopic I will be the only person in the world who's ready to take the role of the baddest motherf*cker that ever did live.”

He then said after playing Mike he would be “up there” with the likes of Denzel Washington, Maron Coulthard and Don Cheadle.”

Lol, watch the video, it's hilarious.  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'The Daily Show’s' Loyiso Madinga is slaying at this actor thing: It was always part of the plan

"Loyiso for 'Generations'? It could happen, fam"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Glowing reviews for Queen Sono cast & storyline: 'Can they start shooting more seasons already?'

Pearl Thusi stars as Queen Sono in the series.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pearl Thusi says 'Queen Sono' could be the key to #OpenTheIndustry

The show only has six episodes.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah sings to his last Daily Show studio audience amid ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Losing my newborn baby was a turning point: Mona Monyane TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
X