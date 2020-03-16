Amanda du-Pont dragged for ‘tone deaf’ post about flying to Turkey amid coronavirus
Amanda du-Pont has been accused of “recklessness” after she posted on social media that she was heading to Turkey amid the spread of coronavirus and encouraged people on her platforms to do the same.
On Instagram at the weekend, Amanda gushed about still being able to travel, thanks to “safety precautions” Turkish Airlines had taken.
“I'm flying to Turkey, one of my favourite countries in the world. Feeling safe knowing that Turkish airlines disinfects each and every aeroplane after each use! If you know me, you know I live to travel. It ignites my soul. I’m so blessed to be able to live out my dreams every day!” she said, tagging Turkish Airlines in her post.
The post was meant to advertise the airline's services, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.
Turkish Airlines Brand team pushing South African influencers to pump out content of themselves on flights, in order to alleviate the consumer fear - and influencers obliging - is the epitome of all parties not being able to read the room.— Zesipho (@Zee_Mncwango) March 15, 2020
So Amanda Du Pont is basically in exile now due to #CoronaVirus ? pic.twitter.com/aPInS15Xas— Enemy Agent 😎 (@stephen_moatshe) March 15, 2020
World: Limit air travel in the midst of this global pandemic— Trans rights are human rights (@Dzaddy18) March 15, 2020
South African celebrities: I recommend everyone use Turkish airlines, they serve me moet and give me Versace toiletry bags. FLY EVERYONE. FLY TO EVERYWHERE
Amanda du pont must stay where she is... https://t.co/10RBRkH42k— Katlego ❤ (@katTshabalala1) March 15, 2020
I really think Turkish Airlines running a travel promo at this time could be used as a case study on the insensitive nature of capitalism and corporations.— Mfazomnyama_ (@mfazomnyama_) March 15, 2020
Ubunja nje. Then our faves jump onto the bandwagon.
It didn't take long for Amanda to catch wind of the Twitter backlash.
She deleted her tweet and took to Instagram to address the criticism.
She edited the original post to read: “PS, there is currently less Covid-19, aka coronavirus, in Turkey than there is in SA.”
Turkish publication AA reported that there were 18 cases in the country.
Meanwhile, on its Instagram page, Turkish Airlines said: “Your safety is always our primary concern. We are taking the most effective measures against the virus that's spreading all over the world. We disinfect our aircraft using processes that have been approved by international authorities and proven to be effective. The safety of our passengers is always at the forefront of what we do.”