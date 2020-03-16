TshisaLIVE

Amanda du-Pont dragged for ‘tone deaf’ post about flying to Turkey amid coronavirus

16 March 2020 - 15:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Amanda du-Pont has been dragged for going overseas while the coronavirus outbreak intensified.
Image: Instagram/Amanda du-Pont

Amanda du-Pont has been accused of “recklessness” after she posted on social media that she was heading to Turkey amid the spread of coronavirus and encouraged people on her platforms to do the same.

On Instagram at the weekend, Amanda gushed about still being able to travel, thanks to “safety precautions” Turkish Airlines had taken.

“I'm flying to Turkey, one of my favourite countries in the world. Feeling safe knowing that Turkish airlines disinfects each and every aeroplane after each use! If you know me, you know I live to travel. It ignites my soul. I’m so blessed to be able to live out my dreams every day!” she said, tagging Turkish Airlines in her post.

The post was meant to advertise the airline's services, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

It didn't take long for Amanda to catch wind of the Twitter backlash. 

She deleted her tweet and took to Instagram to address the criticism.

She edited the original post to read: PS, there is currently less Covid-19, aka coronavirus, in Turkey than there is in SA.”

Turkish publication AA reported that there were 18 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, on its Instagram page, Turkish Airlines said: “Your safety is always our primary concern. We are taking the most effective measures against the virus that's spreading all over the world. We disinfect our aircraft using processes that have been approved by international authorities and proven to be effective. The safety of our passengers is always at the forefront of what we do.”

