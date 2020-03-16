Brenda Ngxoli on returning to 'city life' after seven years

After packing her bags and returning home to the Eastern Cape for seven years in search of inner peace, actress Brenda Ngxoli is glad to be back in the city of gold.

Due to the nature of showbiz, Brenda decided to leave the hustle and bustle of Joburg for her home, Xolobe Village in Tsomo, where she spent her days as a herdswoman.

While people thought she was down and out, the actress told Move magazine that the break gave her a lot of time to introspect, for privacy and self-love, which got her to where she is today.

“From the age of 21, I have been shoved in the spotlight, that has been kind of difficult. In this industry at that age, it is either you grow up too fast or find yourself living according to what might be thought to be OK by others.

“I think for the first time I really just want to feel like I am just living. I just want to live and be happy. Leaving was all about being able to really take care of myself,” she told the magazine.

Feeling that the seven-year break from Joburg was what she needed, Brenda expressed that she was done looking for things or validation outside of herself and was grateful that SA didn't forget her.

Brenda's seven-year absence from TV screens sparked all kinds of rumours and, speaking to Drum last year, she explained that none of them were true.

“It’s funny seeing those stories about me as I didn’t leave because I didn’t have money, or because I was angry with the industry. I didn’t leave because of an alcohol or drug problem. I followed my heart for my own physical and spiritual growth.”

The star also paid tribute to the Fergusons in an Instagram post in August, revealing how they gave her a chance when people were saying “all sorts” about her.

“Connie and Shona Ferguson believed in me when it seemed like the odds were stacked up against me. People (were) saying all sorts about me. They gave me an opportunity on Rockville and I grabbed it with both hands,” she wrote in her heartfelt post.