Channel apologises for Warren Masemola's F-bomb

Organisers of the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards have apologised for foul language used by actor Warren Masemola during the live broadcast on Saturday night.

After winning the favourite actor award, Masemola jumped on stage and delivered a high-octane speech that included three curse words at the roaring Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

In his speech that praised fellow nominee Presley Chweneyagae's talent, Masemola dropped three swear words - two in Tswana and the other an F-bomb.

"We are aware that during the event, celebrated actor Warren Masemola, who won an award in the favourite actor category, used language that is unacceptable for general viewing audiences, as well as those attending the awards," said Philly Kubheka, head of PR and publicity for Local Entertainment Channels.

"The incident is regrettable and Mzansi [Magic] does not condone the use of strong language in shows that are for all viewers. We apologise for the offence that was caused."