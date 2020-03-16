Channel apologises for Warren Masemola's F-bomb
Organisers of the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards have apologised for foul language used by actor Warren Masemola during the live broadcast on Saturday night.
After winning the favourite actor award, Masemola jumped on stage and delivered a high-octane speech that included three curse words at the roaring Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
In his speech that praised fellow nominee Presley Chweneyagae's talent, Masemola dropped three swear words - two in Tswana and the other an F-bomb.
"We are aware that during the event, celebrated actor Warren Masemola, who won an award in the favourite actor category, used language that is unacceptable for general viewing audiences, as well as those attending the awards," said Philly Kubheka, head of PR and publicity for Local Entertainment Channels.
"The incident is regrettable and Mzansi [Magic] does not condone the use of strong language in shows that are for all viewers. We apologise for the offence that was caused."
Masemola's controversial TV moment was proof of how edgy the awards were. Acceptance speeches ran long.
Another standout was when Sindi Dlathu won the favourite actress award. She surprised the audience by breaking into song before thanking her co-stars and husband.
Boity Thulo put her ample cleavage on display and had everyone talking - especially actor Hlomla Dandala when they presented together.
AKA, Makhadzi, Master KG, DJ Zinhle, Semi Tee, Miano and Kammu Dee gave electric performances. Veteran musicians Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Joe Nina, Steve Kekana, Lebo M and Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse also shone on stage.
Gospel group Joyous Celebration paid tribute to Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala with a rendition of Homeless.
Marah Louw honoured The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M with the legend award.
"Being honoured on such a platform by South Africa was beyond my imagination. To have my industry peers, fans supporting me and, most of all, my family beside me meant the world to me. I'm thankful to Mzansi for the recognition," Lebo M told Sowetan.
"One of the highlights of the evening was the moment shared with Marah Louw. She reminded me where it all began, how far I've come and having it all come full circle in that moment. Moments like these I keep with me forever."
On the fashion side, newlyweds Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung got the most attention. Mhlongo's dramatic sequined ensemble was accessorised with an oversized brim hat and face mask - a nod to Covid-19.
The big winner on the night was Ukhozi FM star Khathide "Tshathugodo" Ngobe scooping favourite radio personality and ultimate viewers' choice award, having received the highest number of votes overall.
Bonang Matheba, Siya Kholisi, King Monada and Kabza De Small were also winners on the night but skipped the awards hosted by Minnie Dlamini-Jones.