Halala! Kagiso Modupe's film wins six awards at international film festival

After grossing millions at the local box office, Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato has won over international audiences, taking six awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California this past weekend.

Kagiso was honoured with the Best Actor Feature award, while Samela Tyelbooi won Best Actress Feature.

The former Scandal! actor's daughter, Tshimollo, was given the Best Child Performance award.

The film, which follows a father’s desperate journey to forge a relationship with his daughter after breaking up with her mother, won the Best Original Score, Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative and Festival Favourite awards.