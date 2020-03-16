TshisaLIVE

Halala! Kagiso Modupe's film wins six awards at international film festival

16 March 2020 - 10:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Kagiso and his daughter, Tshimollo Modupe. The pair star in the film 'Losing Lerato'.
Image: Supplied

After grossing millions at the local box office, Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato has won over international audiences, taking six awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California this past weekend.

Kagiso was honoured with the Best Actor Feature award, while Samela Tyelbooi won Best Actress Feature.

The former Scandal! actor's daughter, Tshimollo, was given the Best Child Performance award.

The film, which follows a father’s desperate journey to forge a relationship with his daughter after breaking up with her mother, won the Best Original Score, Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative  and Festival Favourite awards.

Actor Thato Molamu was delighted with the wins, and told his fans on Instagram that it was a big moment for the country.

“We travelled halfway across the world with six nominations and I am happy to say Bakwena Productions landed six awards of nine. The international nomination for me was a great milestone, and big up to the team for bagging them. What a time to be alive to get an international recognition for Jake Daddy Chief. Well done team,” Thato said.

The cast and crew of the film will return from the US soon.

