Halala! Kagiso Modupe's film wins six awards at international film festival
After grossing millions at the local box office, Kagiso Modupe's film Losing Lerato has won over international audiences, taking six awards at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema in California this past weekend.
Kagiso was honoured with the Best Actor Feature award, while Samela Tyelbooi won Best Actress Feature.
The former Scandal! actor's daughter, Tshimollo, was given the Best Child Performance award.
The film, which follows a father’s desperate journey to forge a relationship with his daughter after breaking up with her mother, won the Best Original Score, Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative and Festival Favourite awards.
Best Actor Feature – Kagiso Modupe— Kagiso Modupe (@KagisoModupe) March 16, 2020
· Best Actress Feature – Samela Tyelbooi
· Best Child Performance – Tshimollo Modupe
· Golden Era Humanitarian Narrative Award– Losing Lerato
· Best Original Score – Losing Lerato @briantemba
· Festival Favourite – Losing Lerato pic.twitter.com/cicM6APEEM
Actor Thato Molamu was delighted with the wins, and told his fans on Instagram that it was a big moment for the country.
“We travelled halfway across the world with six nominations and I am happy to say Bakwena Productions landed six awards of nine. The international nomination for me was a great milestone, and big up to the team for bagging them. What a time to be alive to get an international recognition for Jake Daddy Chief. Well done team,” Thato said.
The cast and crew of the film will return from the US soon.
The #losinglerato team at the @IdyFest #2020 red carpet @ThatoMolamu @SamelaTyelbooi @vantloubatla #TshimolloModupe #proudlysa @flySAA_US @City_Ekurhuleni pic.twitter.com/lO8KYzltSO— Kagiso Modupe (@KagisoModupe) March 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
AND THE WINNER IS .... 6 awards - Humanitarian , Best Score, Best Child Actor, Best Actor and Best Actress with Best Festival Film. We are rapping our country, our continent AFRICA, wearing the South African Flag. #idyllwildfilmfestival team #losinglerato . #FilmMaking #contentcreator #GatewayMedia #storyteller #SouthAfrica @saftassa @shotleft @gautengfilmcommission @visitconhill @visitgauteng #DaddyChief #MamaChief #BabyChief #Thami