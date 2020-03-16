LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the DStv MVC red carpet

Actor Nay Maps, who recently joined The Queen, said he loved working with the Fergusons and was learning quite a lot from the industry veterans.

“I am very happy since joining The Queen. They are treating me so well. I'm learning quite a lot and I'm happy. I am obviously close to my TV dad, Brutus, played by Themba Ndaba, who is quite fun to work with.”

Shauwn Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, caused a stir on the socials after he demanded R1-million from his mother for his video shoot.

We caught up with him and he explained the reasons why he wanted that amount of money.

“I asked my mother for R1m because I wanted to shot a good quality music video, which I shot with Distruction Boyz and Madanon. The video will come out in three weeks' time. It has a helicopter, flashy car and hot girls,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The Queen actress Thembsie Matu recently tried her hand at comedy stand-up, and said she had a great time.

“I'm supporting Mpho Popps tonight because he's a comedian and he really makes me laugh. I also do stand-up, I was booked at an event that gave me a 20-minute slot and I found it very amazing. I don't find it hard making people laugh because I just tell stories.”