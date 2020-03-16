LISTEN | 'Break ups', comedy and R1-million videos: Celebs spill the tea on the DStv MVC red carpet
The red carpet is the best place to get all the goss, so when we saw our faves at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards over the weekend, we couldn't help but ask them to spill the tea for us.
The awards took place on Saturday at Ticketpro Dome, north of Johannesburg.
LISTEN TO WHAT THE CELEBS HAD TO SAY:
One of the questions on everyone's lips was Boity's relationship with reality TV co-star Bobby Blanco, who has been accused of looking for clout more than helping build the rapper's brand.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity said Bobby was going to suffer the consequences of his actions, which will soon be shown on reality TV.
“At the very beginning I said: 'I'm bringing Bobby under my wing and I want to see what he does with me and how we collaborate in order to grow in his career'.
“But you can see it's not working out. He's fu**ing up and he will suffer the consequences, which you will see on TV. It's not called reality TV for nothing, right?"
Actor Nay Maps, who recently joined The Queen, said he loved working with the Fergusons and was learning quite a lot from the industry veterans.
“I am very happy since joining The Queen. They are treating me so well. I'm learning quite a lot and I'm happy. I am obviously close to my TV dad, Brutus, played by Themba Ndaba, who is quite fun to work with.”
Shauwn Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, caused a stir on the socials after he demanded R1-million from his mother for his video shoot.
We caught up with him and he explained the reasons why he wanted that amount of money.
“I asked my mother for R1m because I wanted to shot a good quality music video, which I shot with Distruction Boyz and Madanon. The video will come out in three weeks' time. It has a helicopter, flashy car and hot girls,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The Queen actress Thembsie Matu recently tried her hand at comedy stand-up, and said she had a great time.
“I'm supporting Mpho Popps tonight because he's a comedian and he really makes me laugh. I also do stand-up, I was booked at an event that gave me a 20-minute slot and I found it very amazing. I don't find it hard making people laugh because I just tell stories.”