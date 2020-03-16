TshisaLIVE

'Musicians are about to be very hungry’: Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures

16 March 2020 - 08:45 By Kyle Zeeman
Terry Pheto congratulated the president on his response.
Several of the nation's famous faces have added their voices to the flood of opinions that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday, putting in place several restrictions. Measures included closing of schools and a travel ban from Wednesday. The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.

This is to assist in curbing the spread of the deadly virus in SA, which has so far infected 61 people.

Celebrities, like the rest of the country, were glued to the president's address and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

Actress Terry Pheto congratulated Ramaphosa on taking decisive action, while musician Winnie Mashaba described the president's decisions as “bold”.

Rami Chuene welcomed the measures and offered a prayer for all freelancers who may be affected by the restrictions.

It was shared by poet Lebo Mashile.

Dr Moruti and Nadia Nakai warned of the impact the restrictions may have on musicians.

“This corona better end otherwise musicians are about to be very hungry,” Moruti wrote, adding, “this is bad”.

This is Bad😰

Nzinga hitmaker Simphiwe Dana suggested that artists may be able to perform if audiences were vigilant and wore masks. She added that she would keep her children at home until the shutdown on Wednesday.

Actress Masasa Mbangeni said the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) may be cancelled and joked that the winners should be WhatsApped. She encouraged her followers to stock up on supplies.

In his address, Ramaphosa encouraged people to wash their hands and demonstrated an elbow greeting, which he suggested be used instead of a handshake. 

Veteran actress Florence Masebe said that such greetings were not necessary in her culture.

Meanwhile, actor and musician Kabomo warned that the restrictions also affected churches.

