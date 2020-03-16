TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo to Maps: Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it

16 March 2020 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Nomzamo Mbatha has threatened to 'spill the beans' on Map Maponyane.
Nomzamo Mbatha has threatened to 'spill the beans' on Map Maponyane.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha set Twitter ablaze at the weekend after she accused Maps Maponyane of using click bait.

This came after a fan alluded that the media personality and Nomzamo were back together, after Maps shared a picture of himself hugging a woman who, from behind, resembled the actress.

Maps and Nomzamo broke up in 2018, with an insider confirming the news to TshisaLIVE. 

The snap soon got tongues wagging, but Maps said the woman he was hugging was his friend, content creator Naledi Radebe.

Nomzamo felt Maps was intentionally creating confusion with his post and took to Twitter.

She started her stream by saying, “Anything for clickbait huh ... ?”

Nomzamo Mbatha's reaction towards an article about her and Maps Maponyane.
Nomzamo Mbatha's reaction towards an article about her and Maps Maponyane.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Twitter

Then she said: “Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it. Maps Maponyane you made your bed. Lie in it.”

Nomzamo Mbatha's tweet to Maps Maponyane.
Nomzamo Mbatha's tweet to Maps Maponyane.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Twitter

Maps did not respond.

Some felt the media personality had done nothing to “stir the pot”,  but Nomzamo defended herself, saying women were often not taken seriously. 

“When a woman is direct and clear about her feelings and thoughts, she is 'emotional', 'overreacting', 'clearly hung up' ... her feelings, words and thoughts are never warranted There have been many attempts with a futile response that have led to this point. I’m finally standing up for me.”

Nomzamo Mbatha making her point clear.
Nomzamo Mbatha making her point clear.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Twitter
Nomzamo Mbatha on women not being given an ear.
Nomzamo Mbatha on women not being given an ear.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Twitter
Nomzamo Mbatha concludes her thought on the topic.
Nomzamo Mbatha concludes her thought on the topic.
Image: Nomzamo Mbatha/ Twitter

MORE

Nomzamo Mbatha is taking her mom on a trip around the world

And the daughter of the year award goes to, Nomzamo Mbatha.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Celebrities dazzle at the Veuve Clicquot Polo

The day drew a crowd of the fabulous and the stylish, with a smattering of the overdressed.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Nomzamo Mbatha pays tribute to on-set 'Isibaya' husband, Sdumo Mtshali

'Our love and respect has transcended beyond the screen," says Nomzamo.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  2. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah sings to his last Daily Show studio audience amid ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Warren Masemola's explosive Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards speech has ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X