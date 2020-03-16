Nomzamo to Maps: Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha set Twitter ablaze at the weekend after she accused Maps Maponyane of using click bait.
This came after a fan alluded that the media personality and Nomzamo were back together, after Maps shared a picture of himself hugging a woman who, from behind, resembled the actress.
Maps and Nomzamo broke up in 2018, with an insider confirming the news to TshisaLIVE.
The snap soon got tongues wagging, but Maps said the woman he was hugging was his friend, content creator Naledi Radebe.
Nomzamo felt Maps was intentionally creating confusion with his post and took to Twitter.
She started her stream by saying, “Anything for clickbait huh ... ?”
Then she said: “Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it. Maps Maponyane you made your bed. Lie in it.”
Maps did not respond.
Some felt the media personality had done nothing to “stir the pot”, but Nomzamo defended herself, saying women were often not taken seriously.
“When a woman is direct and clear about her feelings and thoughts, she is 'emotional', 'overreacting', 'clearly hung up' ... her feelings, words and thoughts are never warranted There have been many attempts with a futile response that have led to this point. I’m finally standing up for me.”