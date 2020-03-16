TshisaLIVE

Oh no! DJ Maphorisa's Scorpion King concert postponed over coronavirus outbreak

16 March 2020 - 13:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's concert has been postponed until further notice.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

The sound of the collective hearts of many South Africans breaking could be heard from all corners of the country on Monday as DJ Maphorisa announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Scorpion King concert .

The concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena on April 11, has been postponed following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday in which he outlined bans and restrictions regarding schools, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings, amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

"In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa's State of Disaster announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, the upcoming Scorpion King Live concert meant to take place next month is officially postponed," the statement read.

While South Africans are trying hard not to panic every day as new coronavirus cases are announced, the reality hit harder and it hurt AF when Phori took away that silver lining.

It didn't only break Southy's heart, it broke Maphorisa, too.

Now peeps don't even have a nice groove to look forward to. Hai Cory, mara!

At least we can stream music.

