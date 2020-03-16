Oh no! DJ Maphorisa's Scorpion King concert postponed over coronavirus outbreak
The sound of the collective hearts of many South Africans breaking could be heard from all corners of the country on Monday as DJ Maphorisa announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Scorpion King concert .
The concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena on April 11, has been postponed following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday in which he outlined bans and restrictions regarding schools, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa's State of Disaster announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, the upcoming Scorpion King Live concert meant to take place next month is officially postponed," the statement read.
Sorry Sauta 🙏🏾❤️ in the mean time we will be dropping four projects at the same time,— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April (@DjMaphorisa) March 16, 2020
1st April 2020 we dropping
Scorpion Kings Live 2 Ep
Daliwonga’s Ep
Mes Musiq x Aymos’s Ep
Mdu Aka Trp x Bongza’s Ep
most of my gigs got cancelled its just a huge disaster 😭 pic.twitter.com/2aJexI1WRM
While South Africans are trying hard not to panic every day as new coronavirus cases are announced, the reality hit harder and it hurt AF when Phori took away that silver lining.
It didn't only break Southy's heart, it broke Maphorisa, too.
Maybe you dont get it..— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April (@DjMaphorisa) March 16, 2020
no more clubs, no more schools,no more churches,no more conferences, no more sports, no more companies.. people more than 100 should not be in one space! 💔
Now peeps don't even have a nice groove to look forward to. Hai Cory, mara!
At least we can stream music.