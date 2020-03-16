Oh no! DJ Maphorisa's Scorpion King concert postponed over coronavirus outbreak

The sound of the collective hearts of many South Africans breaking could be heard from all corners of the country on Monday as DJ Maphorisa announced the postponement of the much-anticipated Scorpion King concert .

The concert, which was set to take place at the Sun Arena on April 11, has been postponed following President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday in which he outlined bans and restrictions regarding schools, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa's State of Disaster announcement last night banning all large public gatherings, the upcoming Scorpion King Live concert meant to take place next month is officially postponed," the statement read.