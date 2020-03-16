TshisaLIVE

Saftas, Boyz II Men and many other entertainment events postponed

16 March 2020 - 14:41 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lorcia Cooper with her children after scooping her first Safta. This year's Saftas have been postponed.
Image: Supplied/ Saftas

As the reality of the coronavirus outbreak settles in for most South Africans, organisers of big events such as the Saftas, Scorpion King Live and the Boys II Men South African tour have had to swallow the bitter pill of postponing their events.

Monday was a sad day for entertainment enthusiasts, who had to accept that the coronavirus is not only going to put their lives in danger but will take away the little joy they get from getting together and enjoying the arts.

Event organisers have been piling up the sad news on social media.

SA's major events cancelled by Covid-19, others postponed

Here is a list of events that have been cancelled or postponed
News
6 hours ago

Just in case you already bought a ticket, the following events have been postponed.

Saftas

"The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) would like to inform you that the 14th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs14) will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on March 27–28. Further details will be communicated in due course," said the foundation in a statement.

Scorpion Kings Live and Boyz II Men tour

"Both the upcoming Boyz II Men South African tour and the Scorpion Kings Live concert meant to take place next month, are officially postponed. Event organisers Glen21 will make the necessary arrangements with both management teams over the next few days, and will announce the new concert dates once confirmed by all parties involved," said Glen21.

Red Bull BC One Cypher

"The Red Bull BC One Cypher South Africa planned for March 22 has been postponed," confirmed the event's organisers.

Large gatherings that have already been postponed include the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, the Jewish Literary Festival, Volkswagen SA's VIVOnation and the Heineken F1 Joburg Festival.

Other events to recently announce cancellations include MTN Bushfire, Afrika Burn and the Two Oceans Marathon

