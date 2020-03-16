Saftas, Boyz II Men and many other entertainment events postponed

As the reality of the coronavirus outbreak settles in for most South Africans, organisers of big events such as the Saftas, Scorpion King Live and the Boys II Men South African tour have had to swallow the bitter pill of postponing their events.

Monday was a sad day for entertainment enthusiasts, who had to accept that the coronavirus is not only going to put their lives in danger but will take away the little joy they get from getting together and enjoying the arts.

Event organisers have been piling up the sad news on social media.