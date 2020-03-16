TshisaLIVE

Skhandi Kid on the dry season in his acting life: I'm not with any show

16 March 2020 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skeem Saam actor Mlungisi 'Skhandi Kid' Mathe says he's been going through a dry acting season.
Skeem Saam actor and musician Mlungisi "Skhandi Kid" Mathe is nurturing his other passions to get him through the dry season he's currently going through on the acting front. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the actor said at the moment he was not on any show, and was hoping something would come up. 

"Nothing much has been happening . I haven't been doing anything in terms of my acting career. I'm not with any show at the moment so I'm just busy with myself, busy nursing my calling and music.

"The thing is this is a very hard industry, very unpredictable. You don't always know what is coming next or what will happen today or tomorrow," he said.

Luckily for the actor, best known for his role as Emkay on Skeem Saam, acting isn't the only art in which he has talent, and it wasn't even his first love.

"I wouldn't say that acting is my first love. My first love is dance. I started dancing when I was in primary school. I've been dancing forever, basically. I remember how I'd go to dance classes almost every day after school."

However, when the acting bug bit, there was no letting go and Mlungisi took it upon himself to go and train so the could enhance his skill. He found it interesting and wanted to be the best he could be, especially because he loves theatre.

"Acting found me and I also fell in love with it."

