SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon

DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 44th birthday party in style this weekend with a Puff Diddy and Jay Z type of exclusive luncheon with only the crème de la crème of the Mzansi entertainment industry in attendance.

The event was hosted at a private location and access was by invitation only.

Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo, Sarah Langa and Cassper Nyovest and high-profile politicians including EFF leader Julius Malema and transport minister Fikile Mbalula all made the cut, and were there dressed to the nines.