SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon
The DJ celebrated his 44th birthday in style
DJ Black Coffee celebrated his 44th birthday party in style this weekend with a Puff Diddy and Jay Z type of exclusive luncheon with only the crème de la crème of the Mzansi entertainment industry in attendance.
The event was hosted at a private location and access was by invitation only.
Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo, Sarah Langa and Cassper Nyovest and high-profile politicians including EFF leader Julius Malema and transport minister Fikile Mbalula all made the cut, and were there dressed to the nines.
It looked it was THE place to be.
For those who didn't crack the invite, well, they had other things to worry about, like the current coronavirus outbreak.
Some on social media felt Black Coffee and his "global" friends should have been in self-imposed isolation or quarantine because they've been in and out of SA since the year began.
Everyone who attended the luncheon today should self quarantine because most of y’all travel the world. #JustSaying #CoronaVirusSA— Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) March 15, 2020
While Black Coffee did not respond to the concerns, others came to the his defence, saying he couldn't have foreseen that the president would ban gatherings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night addressed South Africans after an urgent cabinet meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to discuss the global Covid-19 pandemic .
The president declared the outbreak a national disaster, invoking interventions by the government that will attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.
Check out the snaps from the event below.