WATCH | Idris Elba tests positive for Covid-19: I have no symptoms so far

Marvel actor Idris Elba set social media abuzz with news that he's tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic," he captioned a video on Twitter.

In the video, the much-loved actor can be seen next to his wife Sabrina, who he said was yet to get tested. Idris admitted that testing positive with the deadly virus was not a great feeling but encouraged his fans not to panic.

"Listen, I'm doing okay, Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms, I got tested because I realised that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive."

The actor urged followers to think about social distancing and washing their hands frequently.

"There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods," he said.

Watch the full video below: