WATCH | Idris Elba tests positive for Covid-19: I have no symptoms so far
"Stay positive and don't freak out," Idris Elba tells concerned fans after he tested positive for coronavirus
Marvel actor Idris Elba set social media abuzz with news that he's tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night.
"This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic," he captioned a video on Twitter.
In the video, the much-loved actor can be seen next to his wife Sabrina, who he said was yet to get tested. Idris admitted that testing positive with the deadly virus was not a great feeling but encouraged his fans not to panic.
"Listen, I'm doing okay, Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms, I got tested because I realised that I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive."
The actor urged followers to think about social distancing and washing their hands frequently.
"There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods," he said.
Watch the full video below:
The actor joins a list of famous faces who have tested positive recently, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.
Meanwhile, social media TLs were in stress mode, some fans even labelled the virus "disrespectful".
A whole black James Bond? Check out some of the reactions.
CORONAVIRUS really tryna take Idris Elba?! MY FAVORITE BRITISH BLACK KING?? MY FAVORITE BLACK MAN??! she has another thing coming in this mf try it sis .— denise⁷. (@UGHSJEONS) March 16, 2020
Corona couldn’t get Trump but she got Idris Elba, I hate it here pic.twitter.com/EdKJcGRsbv— Darihana Nova (@DarihanaNova) March 16, 2020
if idris elba has the rona, none of us are safe. pic.twitter.com/UGREwOLdhz— Imani Gandy ☄️🌍🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) March 16, 2020
not idris elba too😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zxm28y0Fmh— 🤡Jen the clown 🤡 (@Crazylovebird12) March 16, 2020
FIRST TOM HANKS AND NOW IDRIS ELBA TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, MS RONA COME OUT LET’S JUST FIGHT pic.twitter.com/PHNpleEjhF— c (@chuuzus) March 16, 2020