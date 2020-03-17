Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet
‘Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner’
While many were left shooketh beyond belief that American singer Keri Hilson thought coronavirus was caused by radiation, rapper Cassper Nyovest offered to “explain” the virus to her.
Keri had social media in chaos mode on Monday after she said coronavirus was not spreading as fast in Africa because the continent was not a 5G network region.
She also said Americans were warned of the “effects” of 5G networks' radiation increasing the spread of the virus.
Though she brought “research” to “support” her claim, many South Africans slammed her for spreading the “theory”.
Cassper had a different way of dealing with the issue: “Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner. I'll even get that kota that you liked from unit 9 ko Maftown but for now, delete this tweet. Kao kopa skaat,” he said.
Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner. I'll even get that Kota that you liked from unit 9 ko Maftown but for now, delete this tweet. Kao kopa skaat. https://t.co/g3lOHMhVPX— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 16, 2020
Keri has deleted the tweet and fans gave Cassper props for being kind with his “clapback”.
You sound so patient with her but yet so annoyed by her tweet😂😂😂😂💔💔— 03 February 🎂🍾 (@KelsyShaningwa) March 16, 2020
I see what you did there .ka kgang ya kota😂😂😂 He banna kante o bogale yanna— BRUCE BANNER (@ATS_TOIL) March 16, 2020
Refilwe o ja ka skill 😂😂😂 O loleme lo borethe!!!— Amogelang Mankuroane (@MAMA_BEAR8382) March 16, 2020
I like this Cassper, version 2020 you are just in a happy place bro— Bassy Rakale💙 (@bassyballz) March 16, 2020
A man that knows how to correct you in public.. Awww pic.twitter.com/REF4kS9bPO— Thatogatsi (@ThatoDanielle) March 16, 2020
Since the outbreak of the virus in SA, Cassper has been vocal about a few things, including the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy.
He urged they be returned, saying: "Bring our masks back.”