Cassper Nyovest calls out Keri Hilson for fake coronavirus tweet

‘Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner’

17 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest received props for being kind with his 'clapback'.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

While many were left shooketh beyond belief that American singer Keri Hilson thought coronavirus was caused by radiation, rapper Cassper Nyovest offered to “explain” the virus to her.

Keri had social media in chaos mode on Monday after she said coronavirus was not spreading as fast in Africa because the continent was not a 5G network region.

She also said Americans were warned of the “effects” of 5G networks' radiation increasing the spread of the virus.

Though she brought “research” to “support” her claim, many South Africans slammed her for spreading the “theory”.

Cassper had a different way of dealing with the issue: “Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner. I'll even get that kota that you liked from unit 9 ko Maftown but for now, delete this tweet. Kao kopa skaat,” he said.

Keri has deleted the tweet and fans gave Cassper props for being kind with his “clapback”.

Since the outbreak of the virus in SA, Cassper has been vocal about a few things, including the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy.

He urged they be returned, saying: "Bring our masks back.”

