Emtee gets cautious over coronavirus: I’m not passing blunts

17 March 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Emtee is taking precautions.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee

As people flock to empty shelves and wash their hands 10 times a minute, “just to be safe”, rapper Emtee is making his own sacrifices to ensure he doesn't catch coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday evening, putting in place several restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus in SA. Measures included closing schools and a travel ban from Wednesday. The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited.

Emtee has been watching the outbreak and took to Twitter on Sunday to joke that restrictions would put a stop to the “let's build” convos at events.

A concerned follower asked if he is carrying hand sanitiser and face masks to protect himself, and the star spilled that he was taking serious measure to stay healthy.

Yeah and I’m not passing blunts,” he added.

While fans weighed in on his decision, the rapper joked that he was not feeling all right.

Soon his comments were filled with advice, ranging from getting a home test and calling the doctor to holding his breath for 10 seconds to measure lung capacity.

