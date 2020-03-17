Emtee gets cautious over coronavirus: I’m not passing blunts
As people flock to empty shelves and wash their hands 10 times a minute, “just to be safe”, rapper Emtee is making his own sacrifices to ensure he doesn't catch coronavirus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday evening, putting in place several restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus in SA. Measures included closing schools and a travel ban from Wednesday. The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited.
Emtee has been watching the outbreak and took to Twitter on Sunday to joke that restrictions would put a stop to the “let's build” convos at events.
A concerned follower asked if he is carrying hand sanitiser and face masks to protect himself, and the star spilled that he was taking serious measure to stay healthy.
“Yeah and I’m not passing blunts,” he added.
Yeah and I’m not passing blunts https://t.co/OUmrtZlVnk— BRANDNEWDAY (@emteethehustla_) March 15, 2020
While fans weighed in on his decision, the rapper joked that he was not feeling all right.
I don’t feel o’right. How do I test? pic.twitter.com/zkAITfgbmx— BRANDNEWDAY (@emteethehustla_) March 15, 2020
Soon his comments were filled with advice, ranging from getting a home test and calling the doctor to holding his breath for 10 seconds to measure lung capacity.
Just release Logan before we all die pic.twitter.com/HdpEnnttMg— Shepered (@Shepered2) March 16, 2020
Call your doctor to do a home check up my king, avoid hospitals— Sbusiso Mhlophe (@Cico_za) March 16, 2020
Easy way to self test is when u wake up in the mornin first thing you do is try hold ur breath for 10 seconds.. if you dont cough during the seconds ur lungs good..so u good ..that's one way to self test— Thabang (@BhlainSA) March 15, 2020