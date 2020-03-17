TshisaLIVE

'Free coronavirus testing' scam reminds Babalwa of when her home was robbed

17 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Babalwa Mneno has warned people to be vigilant and not fall for scams linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

A warning about criminals pretending to be officials offering free coronavirus testing has triggered socialite Babalwa Mneno to share her personal experience of being burgled.

The Netcare group on Monday issued a statement alerting South Africans to a house burglary scam using their name.

“Netcare has been made aware that criminals are going to homes in various areas claiming to be from Netcare or Netcare 911, and saying that they are assisting the department of health with door-to-door screening for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

“Please note staff members from the Netcare Group, including from Netcare hospitals, Netcare 911 or Medicross medical and dental centres, are NOT doing door-to-door Covid-19 screening.

“Should someone claiming to be a representative from Netcare, Netcare 911 or Medicross arrive at your home or business premises claiming to do screening for the novel coronavirus, do not allow them onto your property or inside your business premises for your own safety, but please alert the SAPS immediately.”

The warning was also shared by the armed response company TRSS Reaction.

Babalwa shared the company's statement and encouraged her followers to “be vigilant”.

“Do not allow anyone into your home claiming to do door-to-door coronavirus testing! Do not allow them in!”

She said she had once been the victim of a similar scam, when  criminals said they were looking to buy her house.

“They ransacked my house, especially my room, and stole as many items as they could from my room, from shoes, bags, glasses, a watch, laptop, and belts! Please be alert!”

