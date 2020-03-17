I promised myself I wouldn’t cry’: 5 touching moments from Somhale’s white wedding

THE CUTE CHAT IN THE BATH

Somizi and Mohale are nearly inseparable and had fans deep in their feels when they FaceTimed while Mohale was in the bath.

Somizi said he was happy to just see Mohale and encouraged him to stay strong.

The sweetest moment was when they whispered love messages to each other.

“I love you. I'll see you at the altar,” Mohale said.

A PRAYER FOR THE COUPLE BY MOHALE'S MOM

Mohale's mother bestowed a powerful prayer of protection and prosperity on the couple before the ceremony that pulsated through the room.

Everyone stood in a circle with their heads bowed and eyes closed, listening to her words.

“This day was written in heaven, my God. Father, we thank you for our children. Bless Mohale and Somizi today. You are our director, protector and problem-solver, my God.”

WHEN SOMIZI WALKED DOWN THE AISLE

Somizi is one of the most energetic celebs in Mzansi, but few have seen him cry.

Fans got a glimpse, though, when he walked down the aisle towards Mohale and sobbed. His groom also couldn't hold back the tears, turning his head upward to try to keep them in.

Reflecting on the moment, Mohale wrote on Instagram that he had promised himself he would not cry on his wedding day.

“I however couldn’t contain myself when I saw hubby approaching the alter. It really reminded me of how much it took for us to get to where we are today. It was never an easy journey — it never will be, but I am grateful that I am walking in it wholeheartedly.”