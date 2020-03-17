LISTEN | Lalla Hirayama on turning her illness into a business and finding love

TV personality Lalla Hirayama has been in the industry for a young minute and has faced several difficulties but has turned her struggles into wins, with the support of a caring partner.

Lalla was first diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in 2015. She told TshisaLIVE that at the time it felt like a death sentence. But she has since turned it into a victory by creating a supplement to help alleviate the awful effects of hormone disorders.

Here is what she had to say: