LISTEN | Lalla Hirayama on turning her illness into a business and finding love

17 March 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Lalla Hirayama says the support of her man has enabled her to make strides in the business world.
Image: Instagram/ Lalla Hirayama

TV personality Lalla Hirayama has been in the industry for a young minute and has faced several difficulties but has turned her struggles into wins, with the support of a caring partner.

Lalla was first diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) in 2015. She told TshisaLIVE that at the time it felt like a death sentence. But she has since turned it into a victory by creating a supplement to help alleviate the awful effects of hormone disorders.

Here is what she had to say: 

“I decided to turn something that was completely negative into a positive. I created a product called Life Source with my uncle, who's a doctor and a man I really look up to. He's a genius when it comes to medicine and the human body," she said.

"We decided to bring our brains together and create a product, which has now helped so many women who have lost weight [and] women who've fallen pregnant after failed IVF attempts."

Lalla said it has been an incredible experience helping women to deal with a pain that not many understand.

She has the support of her man, who allows her to be herself. Lalla was reluctant to reveal too many details about their relationship.

“Lalla is very much in love but Lalla likes to keep very hush about it. No one knows about my man. He's the one who took my recent bathtub picture and I'm very glad he supports that sort of stuff," she said.

“My man is so incredible that he stands back and allows me to be me. He holds my hand through it all and sometimes I go, 'Oh my goodness, how lucky am I?'”

