No fingerprint scanners and no sleep: Inside Prince Kaybee’s social distancing
Entertainers countrywide have been hit hard by the restriction on gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak and Prince Kaybee has chosen to use the time to enjoy solitariness.
As more South Africans take measures to keep themselves safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kaybee took to social media to share the measures he's taken.
“I live in an estate that has the fingerprint feature. I have stopped using it, even if they have installed hand sanitisers right on top of the fingerprint machine,” he said.
Kaybee encouraged other people to stop using fingerprint systems and opt for available alternatives.
The DJ also shared on Instagram stories how he is spending his sole-quarantine time.
He uploaded goofy videos of himself dancing on his lonesome, saying since he's got dololo people with whom to go through self-imposed isolation, he is planning to make the most of enjoying his own company.
Just watch him having fun below. This was in the wee hours, by the way ...