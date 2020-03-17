'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against panic buying

Panic buying by some South Africans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a few celebrities raising their concerns, with musician Thandiswa Mazwai calling the act a “crime”.

Mzansi was left in disbelief after pictures and videos of people “clearing out shelves” at supermarkets made the rounds on social media this week.

“This should be a crime at a time like this. Government, please stop this now. All these rich folks with access cannot take up everything at the expense of a large majority of poor people in this country. No!” Thandiswa wrote, sharing a picture of people queuing with groceries.