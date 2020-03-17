TshisaLIVE

'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against panic buying

17 March 2020 - 15:25 By Masego Seemela
Thandiswa Mazwai called on government to act against people buying in bulk amid fears around the spread of the coronavirus.
Thandiswa Mazwai called on government to act against people buying in bulk amid fears around the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Via Thandiswa's Instagram

Panic buying by some South Africans in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a few celebrities raising their concerns, with musician Thandiswa Mazwai calling the act a “crime”.

Mzansi was left in disbelief after pictures and videos of people “clearing out shelves” at supermarkets made the rounds on social media this week.

“This should be a crime at a time like this. Government, please stop this now. All these rich folks with access cannot take up everything at the expense of a large majority of poor people in this country. No!” Thandiswa wrote, sharing a picture of people queuing with groceries.

A follower then brought to Thandiswa's attention that one retailer, Pick n Pay, had placed a restriction on how many items each customer was allowed to purchase.

Thandiswa replied: “Responsible, because they are gonna make all the money we will be losing trying to stay safe.”

Businessman and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo also slammed those who were buying out of fear. He said they should think about others.

“Dear Makro, the responsible thing to do is to limit the quantity a single consumer or single household can buy so there is enough for everybody. Somebody tag new Massmart SA CEO Mitchell Slape and Doug Jones, CEO of Wholesale Business. We must think for our fellow citizens."

Actress Rami Chuene shared a story she had been told by staff at Woolworths in Cedar Square, Gauteng  about a women who filled seven trolleys with items on Monday.

South African comedian Trevor Noah called on people to stop hoarding food and much-needed supplies.

“Stop hoarding everything guys, you don't have to buy all the toilet paper. I don't know what kind of sh*ts you're having ,but calm down.

"People need toilet paper, people need food. If we all panic nobody has anything. It will then become a vicious cycle, so be considerate of others, take what you need and leave the shop. Let's act like we live in a community and not by ourselves.”

