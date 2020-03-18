TshisaLIVE

Cassper hits back at claim he is 'killing people' & spreading Covid-19 with 5G networks

‘You are dumb. This is worse than a dumb n**ga pretending to be smart’

18 March 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at a follower who said the rapper's 5G ambassadorship deal was spreading coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again shut down claims that 5G network regions contribute towards the spread of coronavirus.

It all started when a fan showed up in Cassper's mentions, saying the rapper was “killing people” by using 5G networks.

The rapper responded: “You are dumb. There's nothing worse than a dumb n**ga tryna be smart. Just wash your hands and hope for the best. Leave the science to the scientists, Moggy. Ha o tleva!”

Cassper's spicy clapback divided social media. Some sided with the follower, while others felt the rapper was right to reprimand him.

This comes days after Cassper slammed American singer Keri Hilson for sharing a baseless theory on 5G radiation and the spread of the virus.  

Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner. I'll even get that kota that you liked from unit 9 ko Maftown but for now, delete this tweet. Kao kopa skaat,” he said.

Abuti Fill Up has been vocal since the outbreak of the virus in the country, questioning the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy earlier this month.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Bring our masks back.”

