Cassper hits back at claim he is 'killing people' & spreading Covid-19 with 5G networks

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again shut down claims that 5G network regions contribute towards the spread of coronavirus.

It all started when a fan showed up in Cassper's mentions, saying the rapper was “killing people” by using 5G networks.

The rapper responded: “You are dumb. There's nothing worse than a dumb n**ga tryna be smart. Just wash your hands and hope for the best. Leave the science to the scientists, Moggy. Ha o tleva!”