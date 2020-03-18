Cassper hits back at claim he is 'killing people' & spreading Covid-19 with 5G networks
‘You are dumb. This is worse than a dumb n**ga pretending to be smart’
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has again shut down claims that 5G network regions contribute towards the spread of coronavirus.
It all started when a fan showed up in Cassper's mentions, saying the rapper was “killing people” by using 5G networks.
The rapper responded: “You are dumb. There's nothing worse than a dumb n**ga tryna be smart. Just wash your hands and hope for the best. Leave the science to the scientists, Moggy. Ha o tleva!”
You are dumb. There's nothing worse than a dumb nigga tryna be smart. Just wash your hands and hope for the best. Leave the science to the scientists Moggy. Ha o tleva! https://t.co/IaokLNbbjf— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 17, 2020
Cassper's spicy clapback divided social media. Some sided with the follower, while others felt the rapper was right to reprimand him.
Was 5G there all those years ago when coronavirus was doing its rounds?!!Shut the hell up— IG:mactaydos (@mactaydos) March 18, 2020
5G is dangerous Cass, I knew about this way before Corona Virus. Perhaps you should rebuke the dude not to try and link 5G with the current situation but truth is 5G has killed birds in the sky and if it can do that imagine what it can do to humans.— 🦸♂️SupamanShoba🇿🇦 (@supamanshoba) March 18, 2020
All I'm saying to everyone is please stop ridiculing everything. Everything is information. Just because something sounds ridiculous doesn't mean it isn't true. None of yall have ever come in contact with a corona Virus victim and look how yall act?— Pacifique Sinclair (@visionAIr26) March 18, 2020
To all these conspiracy theorists, so tell me what really caused coronavirus because y'all are saying different shit like is it:— JOKER (@GokuMUIMan) March 18, 2020
5G?
Pharmaceuticals?
Bill Gates?
God's Punishment?
Government?
Y'all are so contradicting and confused🤦🏾♂️ #coronavirus #CoronavirusInSA
You’re correct, 5G has bad radiation emissions, in the USA they literally cut off trees in the streets in order to place the towers at almost every street corner, y? Because the tree we’re dying and they were a clear indication that the radiation emissions were very high and bad.— risunab@yahoo.com (@RisunaBaloyi6) March 17, 2020
This comes days after Cassper slammed American singer Keri Hilson for sharing a baseless theory on 5G radiation and the spread of the virus.
“Sweedaht, come home. I'll explain it to you properly over some dinner. I'll even get that kota that you liked from unit 9 ko Maftown but for now, delete this tweet. Kao kopa skaat,” he said.
Abuti Fill Up has been vocal since the outbreak of the virus in the country, questioning the government's decision to send hundreds of thousands of masks to Italy earlier this month.
In a tweet, he wrote: “Bring our masks back.”