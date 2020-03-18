TshisaLIVE

Clement Maosa: My cry is for my family, who are told to wash their hands, but have no water

18 March 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Clement Maosa has some concerns about coronavirus.
Image: Clement Maosa Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has shared his fears that communities with no water may not be able to follow safety precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a state of national disaster and put in place several measures affecting schools, travel and large gatherings to stop the outbreak in the country.

He also encouraged citizens to constantly wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and not shake hands.

But Clement wants to know how his family and others in poor communities will do this when they have no water.

My cry is for my family and fellow villagers, who are advised to wash hands regularly, but there is still no water supply,” he wrote on Twitter this week.

The star is also not taking any chances, wearing a mask to protect himself “until further notice”.

“It's getting real,” he added.

Clement's comments come days after radio host Redi Tlhabi said, telling people to wash their hands when some are without water “is a joke”.

She blamed the problem on a lack of resources due to corruption and drought.

"'Wash your hands' is a joke when directed at communities that have been begging for water, communities that have had to go to court over water, communities where resources meant for infrastructure development & service delivery have lined the wrong pockets,” she wrote.

