Clement Maosa: My cry is for my family, who are told to wash their hands, but have no water

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced a state of national disaster and put in place several measures affecting schools, travel and large gatherings to stop the outbreak in the country.

He also encouraged citizens to constantly wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and not shake hands.

But Clement wants to know how his family and others in poor communities will do this when they have no water.

“My cry is for my family and fellow villagers, who are advised to wash hands regularly, but there is still no water supply,” he wrote on Twitter this week.