‘He’s free’: Saudi leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment

18 March 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Saudi has left Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Rapper Saudi has left Ambitiouz Entertainment.
Image: Saudi Instagram

Rapper Saudi has joined the list of artists who have left record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Saudi confirmed his departure on Tuesday, saying in a statement on social media: “It has come to my attention and those around me that there is a great misunderstanding as to where I stand with my former label and management, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

“I am no longer on their roster or in any kind of business or association with the label.”

The rapper also shared a statement from the label that gave clarity on its contractual relationship with him.

After signing a three-year artist's agreement and a three-year management agreement with the label in 2017, Saudi and Ambitiouz Entertainment mutually agreed not to renew when the contracts were terminated on January 23 this year.

“Accordingly, the client is presently not an artist of Ambitiouz Entertainment and it is for this reason that in February the client dropped his most recent project, The Drip Leak mixtape, under his own independent record label, O.V.L.O.E.”

Ambitiouz Entertainment has allegedly had rocky relationships with popular entertainers, including Emtee and Fifi Cooper.

Emtee left the label in August last year after several years. The Roll Up hitmaker was vocal about the alleged lack of support he received while with Ambitiouz and how even the awards he won were kept from him.

He also spoke about his struggles with being an independent artist.

Just like Saudi was supportive of him when he left the stable, Emtee expressed how proud he was of his friend for leaving the record label telling, his Twitter followers that Saudi was “finally free”.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
