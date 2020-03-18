‘He’s free’: Saudi leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment

Rapper Saudi has joined the list of artists who have left record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Saudi confirmed his departure on Tuesday, saying in a statement on social media: “It has come to my attention and those around me that there is a great misunderstanding as to where I stand with my former label and management, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

“I am no longer on their roster or in any kind of business or association with the label.”

The rapper also shared a statement from the label that gave clarity on its contractual relationship with him.

After signing a three-year artist's agreement and a three-year management agreement with the label in 2017, Saudi and Ambitiouz Entertainment mutually agreed not to renew when the contracts were terminated on January 23 this year.

“Accordingly, the client is presently not an artist of Ambitiouz Entertainment and it is for this reason that in February the client dropped his most recent project, The Drip Leak mixtape, under his own independent record label, O.V.L.O.E.”