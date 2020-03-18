TshisaLIVE

'Ignorant' Vanessa Hudgens slammed for 'insensitive' Covid-19 comments

‘Yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?’

18 March 2020 - 11:00
Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post sparked huge backlash.
Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram post sparked huge backlash.
Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens sparked huge backlash this week when she weighed in on the global outbreak of Covid-19, saying deaths from the pandemic were inevitable.

Vanessa took to Instagram Live on Monday to share her thoughts on the US government's reaction to the pandemic, calling predictions of a shutdown until July “bulls**t”.

She added that death from the disease was “inevitable”.

“I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The star was slammed on social media and labelled everything from “dumb” to “ignorant” and “insensitive”.

Some called for Vanessa to be cancelled for her comments.

The singer returned to social media on Tuesday to apologise.

“I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

While some applauded her for “owning up to her mistakes”, others dismissed the apology, saying it was too little too late.

Vanessa did, however, find an ally in Chrissy Teigen, who tried to call off the Twitter mob baying for the actress' blood.

“Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid s**t, and so are you. And they, and you, will learn from it and hopefully their history says they’re good. It’s OK. And at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f**kin moment, but you don’t have to ruin their lives,” she said.

